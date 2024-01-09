Love Island’s Luis Morrison: his age, his famous exes and why he’s going on All Stars

Love Island fans will already know that Love Island: All Stars is no longer the stuff of reality telly myths and legends. No, no, in fact, not only is the start date just days away, but we now know the identities of the twelve All Stars entering the South African villa on day one.

Predictably, there's a good mix of old and new, with Islanders as fresh as Mitchel 'Messy Mitch' Taylor and Liberty Poole joining the line-up, as well as season one veterans like Hannah Elizabeth and Luis Morrison.

Luis Morrison ©©ITV

Okay, given there's a chance that some of you were in secondary school when Luis first man-strutted his way into the OG Majorcan villa, you'd be forgiven for going, 'Who?' There's also a vast majority of Love Island fans who started their Love Island obsession in the Maura Higgins/Molly-Mae Hague days; again, you'd be forgiven for going, 'Who?'

We write for heatworld so we have absolutely zero excuse for questioning the identity of this returning Islander/you're in safe hands if you need a quick introduction/re-introduction.

Here's everything you need to know (the good and the alleged bad) about OG of OGs Luis Morrison.

Who is Luis Morrison?

Luis Morrison is a Love Island season one Islander and the director of LM Prestige Cars. In January 2024 it was confirmed that he would be joining the cast of Love Island: All Stars in South Africa.

How old is Luis Morrison?

Luis was born on 22 July 1994, making him 29 years old, and 30 later this year.

Where is Luis Morrison from?

He is a London boy.

When was Luis Morrison on Love Island?

He appeared on season one which took part way back in 2015, almost ten years ago.

Who did Luis Morrison couple up with on Love Island series one?

Luis finished Love Island hand in hand with Cally Jane Beech. He lasted 41 days inside the villa walls, coming in fourth place and losing out to Jess Hayes and Max Morley, who won the series.

Before coupling up with Cally, he coupled up with Zoe Basia Brown, Danielle Pyne and Lauren Richardson.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison in 2016 ©(Photo by Luca Teuchmann/WireImage)

Why is Luis Morrison going back on All Stars?

Before heading to South Africa, Luis told producers, "It was the best experience of my life. I found love in the villa before and who knows if I can find love in there again?"

He added, "I’m a lot older and wiser, so I know what I am getting myself into. I don’t have a game plan at all - I am an open book so I will go with the flow and see what happens."

Is Luis Morrison married?

Erm, no. That would make for very awkward introductions inside the All Stars villa.

Does Luis Morrison have children?

Yes. Luis has a daughter with Cally called Vienna and a son with his other famous ex Chloe Elizabeth called Romeo, making him one of the first Islanders with kids to take part on the show.

What happened with Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech?

The pair were together for two years after finding love in the villa, but split when their daughter, Vienna, was just 10 weeks old.

In the past, Cally has called Luis out on social media for allegedly “not paying for” Vienna when she was a baby “but going out on the p*ss”.

Eeeek.

What happened with Luis Morrison and Chloe Elizabeth?

Luis and influencer Chloe Elizabeth first went public with their relationship back in July 2020. Just over a year later, their son Romeo was born in October 2021. Not too long after this Chloe took to Instagram allegedly claiming that Luis hadn’t been contributing towards their eleven-month-old son.

Her comments served more flames than a fire pit recoupling.

“Can anyone help,” she wrote to her followers, in a bid for advice.

In the message, which has now been deleted, Chloe said she’s “owed £300 a month” since May, but Luis hasn’t been “contributing a penny” despite claiming he earns “£10k a month".

Chloe continued, asking sadly, “Is there anything I can do to get that money because my child has to live?”

The pair went their separate ways in June 2022, when Romeo was just nine months old. The reason for their split remains murky, but long distance and non-stop arguments were the word on the street.

Chloe shared THIS video on her Instagram just a few weeks ago and after watching it, we're guessing the pair still aren't exactly on speaking terms...