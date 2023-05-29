Love Island star Mitchel Taylor has a BOILING HOT Instagram account and it is 🔥

Gorj gas man Mitchel Taylor is set to be one of the first boys to enter this summer's Love Island and we're a little bit in love already. Okay, a lot. We've been sitting on this one for a while (this secret, you filthy lot) and we've just been dying to dying to tell you all about him and share all his ridiculously boiling hot content.

The 26-year-old handyman has left his life in the UK for a summer of fun and fame in the sun – sorry, we mean a wholesome quest for love.

Naturally, we've spent an unhealthy amount of our professional – fine, and personal time – getting familiar with Mitchel's presence on social media. Of course, there's the usual cliches: lads holiday snaps, pictures of polaroid prints taken on nights out, fancy dress pics that won't get him cancelled and shirtless gym selfies.

But the hottest... THE HOTTEST... content arguably lies on Mitchel's alternative Instagram page. It is quite literally boiling hot content that he clearly thinks deserves its own Instagram grid.

For you thirsty lot hoping that we're going to direct you to some naughty Mitchel, alas, we're about to let you down – because we're talking about Mitchel's professional boiler man (well, plumbing and heating specialist) Instagram account which he uses to advertise his professional services and share boiling hot snaps of – you guessed it – boilers. Hot.

His professional bio reads, "Free Quotations DM For Inquiries". Excuse us while we go at our perfectly functioning boiler with a baseball bat so that we warrant Mitchel's professional services...

Who is Mitchel Taylor?

Mitchel Taylor is one of the first boys to enter the Love Island 2023 summer villa in Majorca.

How old is Mitchel Taylor?

Mitchel is 26 years old, but is set to turn 27 in June, so there's every chance he may be celebrating in the villa.

What does Mitchel Taylor do for a living?

Mitchel works as a gas man/boiler man/plumber.

Does Mitchel have Instagram?

Of course. He's on Love Island and looks like he was made out of those fluffy clouds from Hercules. You can get your Mitchel fix at @mitcheltaylor _.

Go on then, what's the handle for this piping-hot boiler content?