Love Island’s Charlotte Sumner exposes ‘b-tchy’ Islander and eek

Although we hate to see our favourite Love Island contestants get dumped from the villa, it’s bittersweet really as we know they’ll be spilling bucketloads of tea when they return to the outside world.

Dumped Islanders love revealing behind-the-scenes secrets that never make it to our TV screens and we adore them for it. The latest dumpee baring all is Charlotte Sumner, who was booted from the villa alongside André Furtado last week following a brutal public vote.

Charlotte has exposed a “bitchy” Islander who’s still in the villa and given her love triangle with Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh, it doesn’t take a genius to work out who she’s referring to.

Charlotte's opened up about how she really feels about Molly Marsh ©ITV Pictures

The dental nurse turned reality star opened up during a Q&A with her Instagram followers when one asked, “Do you love Molly?”

Not one to mince her words, Charlotte’s response quickly revealed that she does NOT love her former romance rival.

“When I saw the video back of me and Zach, well, and Molly, working out, she was proper giving me evil, bitchy looks. I did think that was a bit bitchy.”

See, we told you she didn’t mince her words.

Charlotte and Molly were locked in a love triangle over Zach ©ITV Pictures

Charlotte was, of course, referring to the cringe-inducing scenes in which Molly attempted to steal Zach’s attention away from Charlotte by lingering around as they engaged in an intimate workout sesh.

Seriously, we watched most of that ordeal behind a cushion.

In the end though, Charlotte was sadly given the heave ho after finding herself in the bottom three girls when the public voted for their favourite Islanders. This then meant that Zach and Molly could finally get together at the next recoupling after days of secret kisses, flirting and longing looks from across the villa.

Molly and Zach were finally able to couple up after Charlotte was dumped ©ITV Pictures

Still, it sounds like Charlotte isn’t holding a grudge over being dumped from the island. Soon after leaving the villa, she admitted, “It wasn’t a shock I got chosen to leave. I didn’t think the girls would send Catherine home because she was ‘day dot’. I knew it would be between me and Leah, so I thought they’d save Leah because she had more of a connection.