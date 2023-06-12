Here’s why Love Island fans reckon Charlotte Sumner is Olivia Hawkins 2.0

Even sceptical Love Island viewers have to admit we've had a surprisingly exciting first week inside the Majorca villa; we've already been gifted with love triangles, an intense af recoupling, and oh yeah, the bombshells have been BOMBING – like Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu bombing (IKR? We totally count her as an OG, too – she's not). So, well done, Love Island 2023, you've delivered so far.

And last night's ep was FIRE. Just as the first waves of b * tching, bad-mouthing and game-playing rippled through the villa, Love Island producers teased the arrival of two inhumanly stunning bombshells and, as such, we predict a riot this week, especially if the following heads turn even slightly – Mitchel Taylor, Zachariah Noble, Tyrique Hyde, Mehdi Edno.... Actually, pretty much all the boys at this stage.

Eyes front and centre, lads (not really, we live for this dramz).

Meet new bombshell Charlotte Sumner

One of these new bombshells is 30-year-old dental nurse, Charlotte Sumner (oh, Love Island producers do know that singles in their 30s exist? We were starting to wonder) who Love Island fans reckon they've laid eyes on before.

They haven't, FYI, but plenty of them seem to think that she resembles winter Love Island OG Olivia Hawkins – see how was Olivia NOT a bombshell? She screams Ursula's human form, Vanessa – she'll steal your voice and your man.

Olivia Hawkins

The comments started flooding in within minutes of Love Island posting Charlotte's official snap on their Instagram grid.

One Love Island fan commented, "Olivia Hawkins back for round two? 👀 🤔."

Another fan wrote, "WHERE HAVE I SEEN HER BEFORE?"

While a third LI fan commented, "Not Olivia flashbacks 💀💀."

Fans reckon new girl Charlotte is the spit of Olivia Hawkins

We have to say, side-by-side we do see the resemblance, but will Charlotte bring that Olivia energy to the villa this summer? Given that she wants to go on a date with Paddington Bear (keep reading), we're thinking no, but we're not ones to judge a book by its cover (just yet).

Anyway, meet Charlotte...

Who is Charlotte Sumner?

Charlotte is one of the newest bombshells to take the Love Island 2023 villa by storm.

When did Charlotte Sumner enter the Love Island villa?

Charlotte entered the villa at the start of the second week.

Charlotte

How old is Charlotte?

Charlotte is 30 years old.

What does Charlotte Sumner do for a living?

She is a dental nurse.

Where is Charlotte Sumner from?

She is from Bournemouth.

What will Charlotte Sumner bring to the villa?

Charlotte told Love Island producers, "I’ll bring fun! I’m very genuine, I’m a girls’ girl, I give good advice but sometimes I need to take the advice that I give to my girls." Preach.

What gives Charlotte Sumner the 'ick'?

FYI, we're obsessed with this answer. Charlotte said, "When guys do fancy dress and they’re dressed up as a piece of toast or an old woman."

What's on the toast?

If Charlotte Sumner had to pick three celebrities to be in the villa with you as fellow Islanders who would they be and why?

That Paddington Bear comment we made earlier is about to make sense, btw.

She told Love Island producers, "Jamie Dornan for eye candy, someone geeky like Harry Potter and my last one would be Paddington Bear, I love him so much."

We would watch that, ITV. Just saying.

What is Charlotte Sumner's Instagram?