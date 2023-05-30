Meet 2023 star Tyrique Hyde who is best pals with a Love Island LEGEND

The Love Island producers have just dumped us with a tonne of hot new Islanders and we have all the tea.

The first episode of Love Island 2023, summer not winter obvs, will air on Monday 5 June and one of the contestants looking for romance may well have some villa intel as he is besties with a Love Island 2021 icon.

Tyrique Hyde revealed, "Toby Aromolaran is one of my best friends, we grew up together and were in the same class at school."

Somebody down at heatworld HQ joked, do they have a Love Island finishing school? But seriously, do they? How is it they ALL KNOW EACH OTHER?

There are countless other Islanders who have shown support for new contestants.

For example, did you know that everyones' favourite bombshell/love rat/walking red flag/gym bro Adam Collard knew Jay Younger before rocking up for a second villa trip in Love Island 2022? Apparently the Scot and the Geordie have taken part in numerous gym type competitions together and excuse me but how the hell do we buy tickets to those shows, please?

Anyway back to Tyrique Hyde and his 'claim to fame.'

In case you can't remember, Toby was a finalist from season seven and was coupled up with the equally iconic Chloe Burrows.

The couple were runners up in the competition, just losing out on the money to Chloe's BFF Millie Courtand her Welsh on/off/on again/off again fella Liam Reardon.

During his time on the show Toby was an absolute whirlwind of chaos and had Twitter in an absolute frenzy every time he opened his mouth. We are sure that the finalist would have offered up some tips and tricks to Tyrique in order for him to thrive but hopefully Tyrique will handle losing Sports Day better than his mate did...

Who is Tyrique Hyde?

Tyrique is of the OG Islanders for Love Island 2023, set to air Monday 5 June.

How old is Tyrique Hyde?

He is 24 years old.

Where is Tyrique Hyde from?

Essex. Love Island simply adore an Essex lad, don't they?

What does Tyrique Hyde do?

He is a semi-professional footballer.

What gives Tyrique Hyde the 'ick'?

Shoe-wearing girls only, Tyrique admits, "When girls walk around barefoot when they are coming out of a club," gives him 'the ick,' as well as, "girls that are too into star signs."

He must be an Earth sign.

What is one thing Tyrique Hyde would like his fellow Islanders to know?

"That I’m deaf in my right ear. I’ve got a tattoo next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one."

How would Tyrique Hyde's family and friends describe him?

"Outgoing, confident and impulsive."

He is most certainly giving Toby energy with this response – we can't wait for the dramz.

Does Tyrique Hyde have Instagram?

Obvs – it is 2023 babes. You can follow him at @tyriquehyde.