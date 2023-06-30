Love Island 2023 finale – everything we know so far

We are at the half way mark with this years Love Island which is both terrible news and fabulous news.

The good news is that Casa Amor is upon us and if anyone has placed money on Tyrique Hyde staying loyal to Ella Thomas get ready to pay up.

There is no way on earth that Tyrique won't be doing a Michael Griffiths and returning to the main villa with a newbie on his arm. Destiny's Chaldish is about to gain another member.

casa amor is likely to be their biggest challenge yet

The not so great news is that we are drawing closer and closer to the finale of Love Island 2023 and that isn't even worth thinking about.

It seems just yesterday an excitable Molly Marsh coupled up with Mitchel Taylor and his red shorts.

Not to mention Tyrique not realising he'd already met Ella on the outside world.

Oh, they grow up so fast.

Jess and Mitchel can't handle the truth either

When is the Love Island 2023 final?

It's looking like the final episode will air on Monday 31st July at 9pm on ITV2. It hasn't been confirmed though, that's us doing maths.

Let us just enjoy Whitney Adebayo and her bad bitch ways while we still have her on our telly.

Let us enjoy it while we can

What do the Love Island winners actually get?

When we were chatting to Love Island 2019 winner, Amber Gill and her bestie Anna Vakili, Amber previously let slip that winners of the show get given a special package full of goodies that none of the other Islanders receive.

When asked if the Islanders get to keep the photos they take on their phones during their time in the villa, the Geordie explained, "I actually got a lot of the photos that we took because I got my Samsung phone after I finished.

Amber won alongside Greg O'Shea

"I got loads of gifts as a winner pack and I got one of the phones which had the pictures that we took."

So, what else is included in this exclusive pack then?

"Loads of things… I got a cute little Polaroid camera. I got loads of nice things, cakes and flowers," Amber added.