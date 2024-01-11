Love Island’s Georgia Harrison: her age, ex-boyfriends and what she’s doing now

She was only in the Love Island villa for a hot sec back in 2017 – a grand total of 12 days to be exact – but that didn't stop Georgia Harrison from becoming a fan favourite.

The Essex bombshell caused quite the stir during her villa stint when she, accidentally might we add, stole Kem Cetinay away from a furious Amber Davies.

Since leaving the villa Georgia has been involved in a whole host of work ventures including taking part in The Challenge, fronting a documentary and more recently she has been in talks with the Labour Party about standing to be a MP in the constituency of Essex. Did someone say queen behaviour? We did.

But it looks like her career in politics has been put on hold, at least for now, as the former PA has just been named as one of the contestants heading back into the villa for Love Island: All Stars.

Georgia Harrison is taking part in all stars

Who is Georgia Harrison?

Georgia is a TV personality who took part in the 2017 edition of Love Island, she will be returning to the dating show for the All Stars spin-off.

How old is Georgia Harrison?

When she was first on Love Island, Georgia was 22; she is now 29 years old and reveals that she feels, "like I know myself fully at this age."

What does Georgia Harrison do?

Besides change the world on the regs?

After becoming a victim of revenge porn after Love Island, Georgia focused much of her time tirelessly campaigning to up the protection surrounding women and girls when it comes to social media.

She released a book, Taking Back my Power, addressing her own experience and also fronted a documentary Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear.

As we mentioned before, Georgia has also been in talks with Parliament with hopes of standing to be a MP and honestly? We would vote for her.

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Stephen Bear?

The duo met when they were filming The Challenge and started up a romantic relationship. They broke up in 2019 and less than a year later, without Georgia's knowledge or consent, Stephen shared content on his OnlyFans of him and Georgia having sex.

Not only was Georgia unaware that he had CCTV footage of the account but she also did not agree for the video to be released, let alone online to his OnlyFans account.

Georgia took her ex to court and was awarded £207,900 in compensation with Stephen going to prison for 21 months.

Was Georgia Harrison on TOWIE?

Georgia spent a brief spell on The Only Way Is Essex and is friends with a lot of the cast, including Lydia Bright and Georgia Kousoulou.

What happened with Georgia Harrison and Sam Gowland?

When she was on Love Island, Georgia coupled up with Love Island turned Geordie Shore star Sam Gowland. They were dumped on day 34 together and dated for little bit once they left the villa but are now very much NOT an item today.

Georgia dated sam Gowland

Does Georgia Harrison have Instagram?

You can follow Georgia at @georgialouiseharrison.