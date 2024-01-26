Love Island’s Sam Gowland: his girlfriend, Chloe Ferry relationship and what he’s doing now

If you’re a reality TV fan then you’ll definitely know Sam Gowland, who rose to fame on Love Island before joining the cast of Geordie Shore.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Sam on our screens, so, with his ex Georgia back in the villa, we thought we’d take a look at what he’s up to in 2024. You know, like sitting in a holding villa in South Africa, maybe? Maybe not.

Who is Sam Gowland?

Sam is a reality star best known for appearing on the third series of Love Island in 2017 and five series of Geordie Shore between 2018 and 2019.

How old is Sam Gowland?

Born on 2 August 1995, Sam is currently 28 years old.

Where is Sam Gowland from?

Like fellow Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan, Sam's place on the show caused QUITE the controversy as he actually hails from Middlesbrough, not Newcastle. He currently splits his time between Bali, Thailand, Dubai and the UK.

When was Sam Gowland on Love Island?

Sam entered the Love Island villa in 2017 (the year that Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies won it) as part of the original lineup. During his stay in the villa, he was coupled up with Camilla Thurlow, Olivia Attwood and Montana Brown before getting dumped on day 23 with Chloe Crowhurst.

He was later brought back and hooked up with bombshell Georgia Harrison before getting the boot again.

Why did Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison split?

Sam and Georgia continued their romance when they left Love Island, but it didn't last for long. Georgia hinted that Sam had been unfaithful when she revealed they'd split in August 2017.

"Would like to confirm that myself and Sam are no longer together. Unfortunately, for some men, one girl isn't always enough," she told her Twitter followers at the time.

Sam and Georgia dated after meeting in the Love Island 2017 villa ©GOR/GC Images

When was Sam Gowland on Geordie Shore?

It was inevitable, wasn't it? After making an impression in the villa, Sam was invited to join the cast of Geordie Shore in 2018 where he quickly formed a relationship with Chloe Ferry.

He was 'suspended' in 2019 after a violent row with Chloe after she got with another guy following their split. However, fast forward to present day, and Sam is set to make an explosive return to Geordie Shore on the current series.

"Sam flew out and surprised the cast in Cyprus - it was a total shock to everyone when he arrived, and extremely awkward for Chloe," a source told The Sun.

What happened between Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry?

It's safe to say that Sam and Chloe had quite the tumultuous relationship, with cheating allegations bandied about from both sides and plenty of nasty arguments.

They split up and got back together a number of times, with Chloe even following him out of the house the second (and last) time he was suspended for bad behaviour.

Chloe recently came face-to-face with her ex Sam for the first time in four years ©Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Following their 2019 split, Chloe was heartbroken when Sam "followed girls on Instagram less that 24 hours" later, but still got back with him a few weeks later. They split for good in summer of that year.

Chloe recently revealed she got closure on her relationship with Sam following his unexpected Geordie Shore comeback. She explained, "There were a lot of things that I had to ask him, loads of things that I needed answers, he had a missing piece that I needed back. He made us feel like sh*t on the floor and then after finally speaking to him, I feel like I held my own and finally got to say what I needed."

Who is Sam Gowland's girlfriend?

Sam is currently dating model and influencer Scarlett Rae. They've been together for a couple of years now and regularly share pictures of their bougie trips all over the world on Instagram.

What is Sam Gowland's job?

Duh - Sam is a reality star and influencer type. But like a lot of them, he also fancies himself as a 'businessman' and has used the cash earned from social media to get into property development.

Does Sam Gowland have Instagram?

You can follow him at @samgowland.