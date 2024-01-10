Chloe Ferry breaks silence on HUGE fight with Love Island star

Before everybody was obsessed with Love Island and the world of reality TV was brimming with influencers and soon-to-be OnlyFans stars, it was made up of twenty-something normies causing chaos.

One person who was at the forefront of the mayhem was Newcastle native, Chloe Ferry, and far as iconic reality TV stars go, she is up there with the best of the best.

In fact, the majority of the Geordie Shore guys and gals would take the top spots for being equal parts entertaining, hilarious and relatable.

When Chloe stumbled into the Geordie Shore house back in 2015 she became a key cast member and during her time on the reality TV series the ice-skating goddess dated a certain Love Island 2017 lad by the name of Sam Gowland.

Chloe and Sam were in an on/off relationship for two years as after his time in the Love Island villa, Sam joined Chloe as well as Nathan Henry and Charlotte Crosby, as part of the Geordie Shore cast, but the romance between them was far from smooth-sailing.

After a tumultuous relationship, Chloe and Sam called it a day in 2019; at the time Chloe shared a message on her social media stating that they, "had gone their separate ways but we're still friends."

However, fast forward to January 2024 and the Celebrity Big Brother housemate has opened up about her relationship with the Love Island star. Sam will be starring in the latest series of Geordie Shore alongside many of the OG cast, including Chloe.

"There were a lot of things that I had to ask him, loads of things that I needed answers, he had a missing piece that I needed back," Chloe told The Sun.

"He made us feel like s*** on the floor and then after finally speaking to him, I feel like I held my own and finally got to say what I needed."

We love that for Chloe and cannot wait to see the reunion unfold on the new season which is available on Paramount+UK and MTV now.

