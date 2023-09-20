Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry exposes Made in Chelsea star who ‘owes him £5k’

In news we seriously did not expect to be writing today, it seems there’s trouble between the Made in Chelsea and Geordie Shore camps as Nathan Henry has claimed one SW3 socialite swindled him out of £5,000.

Nathan spilled the tea on the latest episode of Chloe vs the World as he told host Chloe Burrows about the secret conflict that “nobody knows” about. Until now, that is…

According to the reality star, it all went down when he appeared on The Challenge UK alongside MIC’s Tristan Phipps and a plethora of telly faves including Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and Kaz Kamwi.

Nathan appeared on The Challenge UK alongside Tristan and loads of other reality stars earlier this year ©Channel 5

“So when me and Tristan did The Challenge, we made a pact that if I helped him get to the final he’d give me five grand of the winnings [and] if I got to final and won, I’d give him five grand of the winnings,” Nathan said.

He explained how Tristan was in danger of being eliminated from the competition as the other contestants plotted to get rid of him before Nathan stepped in to save the day, with Tristan going on to get to the final and win.

Nathan continued, “When we came back home from filming, I messaged him and I was like, ‘Hey, so you know the alliance we kind of made?’ Obviously it was a bit tongue in cheek, asking someone for money but we did make an agreement, so I was like, ‘Where’s my money?’

“He was like, ‘Oh no, I got taxed on the winnings so I won’t be able to give you it.’”

However, Chloe pointed out that winnings aren’t taxed – to which Nathan responded, “Exactly, because I asked Kaz [Crossley] and Kaz had won and she was like, ‘Oh no, I got my money. I got the whole thing’ and then she sent me a picture of the transfer and was like, ‘There’s no tax on that’. So I was like, ‘Where’s my money, Tristan?’”

heat have contacted Tristan’s representatives for comment.