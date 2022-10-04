Gallery CHECK OUT Geordie Shore couples you totally forgot about

CREDIT: Instagram

Okay, if you watched the show, or even just read heatworld on the regs, you probably haven't forgotten about this one, but still, Gaz and Charlotte was a love story too iconic not to mention. Charlotte and Gary first met back in 2011 when they joined the cast of MTV's Geordie Shore and they quickly started an on/off romance. Who could forget the infamous moment when Charlotte told Gary, "You just want to shag us and I want to break your heart"? As we all know, the pair endured a rollercoaster relationship as Charlotte developed feelings for Gary while he was more interested in "bucking birds" than settling down into a relationship. The pair eventually decided to give things a proper go but Charlotte suffered an ectopic pregnancy in 2016 while Gary was away in Thailand filming Ex on the Beach, leading them to separate for good.