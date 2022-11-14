Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry reveals bleached hair transformation and fans are divided

by Louella Berryman and Emily Vierke |

Nothing divides fans quite like a beauty transformation and Nathan Henry’s new bleached brows have created one hell of a storm over on Instagram.

The Geordie Shore star attended the EMAs over the weekend with his fellow cast members Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson and James Tindale but all anyone could talk about was Nathan and his fresh brows.

Most fans adore the new look with some commenting, “Love the bleach babe,” and “Love the new look you look dazzling,” but others are less impressed with the overhaul and added a rather unenthusiastic "Nope" to Nathan’s reveal video.

Another even branded Nathan's new look "criminal" while one more said, "Nathan looks like he's defrosting."

However, Nathan's bleach blond look was definitely a hit with his celeb pals including Nikita Jasmine, who commented, "I’m actually feeling it uno."

Love Island's Tyne-Lexy Clarson added, "You look absolutely incredible."

Nathan loves transforming his look and has rocked countless colours from his natural dark to a fiery red but nothing is quite as eye-catching as this white blond vibe.

Either way, we can all agree if anyone can pull off bleached brows it's Nathan Henry.

This isn't the first time Nathan's hair colour has caused a stir on social media.

Back in 2020, fans went wild when he debuted a ginger mop on Instagram - and it was a pretty big change for the reality TV favourite.

Nathan showed off his hair on Instagram in a pic which he captioned, "Red in the head, fire in the bed." Sounds pretty saucy.

Fans were loving the 'do, commenting things like, "What a VIBE 🔥 " and "hot asf as always."

Nathan's hair was transformed by Ryan Carne hair in Middlesborough, cut by hair stylist Sky Taylor.

If you think Ryan Carne looks like a pretty snazzy hairdressers, you'd be right. But Nathan has no problem paying for a fancy haircut – according to The Sun his net worth is estimated to be around £400,000.

But thanks to his contract with MTV as well as sponsored Instagram posts the actual amount could be much, much more.

Other reality TV stars have made a killing from Instagram posts, with recent reports of Molly Mae Hague's monthly earnings reaching over £400,000. Where can we sign up, please?

