Chloe Ferry splits from boyfriend following extreme tattoo

Geordie Shore legend Chloe Ferry has confirmed she’s single once again after splitting from boyfriend Johnny Wilbo.

Chloe and Johnny first began dating last October and things got seriously very quickly, with him moving into her Newcastle mansion and getting a, frankly, HUGE tattoo of her name in Arabic on his neck.

The pair even sparked engagement rumours and discussed starting a family, but have called it quits after reportedly having a series of rows over the summer.

Chloe's ex Johnny had her name in Arabic tattooed on his neck before their split ©Instagram

A source close to the pair claimed, “Things were going really well with Johnny but everything started to come crashing down this summer and it came to a head last week."

They told The Sun, “There were some very big rows, and a lot of upset all round. Chloe will speak about what happened when she’s ready, but she’s already picking herself up and moving past it.”

Chloe broke on silence on the split by pulling a classic break-up move: showing your ex exactly what they’re missing, as she uploaded a steamy lingerie snap to Instagram.

To add insult to injury, she captioned the post, “SINGLE Chloe is the best Chloe 😉”

Ouch. We’d hate to be Johnny right now.

Chloe and Johnny sent the rumour mill into overdrive when she was pictured with a sparkler on her ring finger back in February, but she denied that they were engaged and instead revealed that they weren't even in an official relationship.

She explained, "I’m not actually in a relationship, basically I’m meeting someone as a friend and I’m enjoying his company. I don’t like to rush anything. I’m not in a relationship, I’m just enjoying his company at the minute, I do like him but I don’t like to put pressure on things, I like to take things really really really slow. It’s nice and I’m enjoying it. We haven’t put a label on it because we don’t want to rush anything."

Chloe added, "I am not engaged, but eventually when I do meet the next person I get with or with Johnny, I want this person to be the man that I marry. I still want my 10 kids, I’ve got to start soon because I’m getting old. I’m not engaged, I wish I was already engaged. I’m not. He's probably one of the best guys I've dated, I could trust him with my life. He’s a good lad but we’re not putting any pressure on it, we’re not in a relationship, we’re just meeting every other week."

Chloe posts pics of her man on Instagram Stories on the reg ©Instagram

It seems that Chloe and Johnny were official by June though as she told Closer, "Things are going so well and I feel really happy. I’ve been cheated on by every single boy that I've been with, which has made me massively insecure. With Johnny it's different, I could trust him in a room with strippers - he'd put his head down!"

Following their split, here's everything you need to know about Chloe's ex-boyfriend Johnny Wilbo...

Who is Chloe Ferry's boyfriend?

Chloe is currently single, having just split from Johnny Wilbo, a 25 year old from Manchester.

Johnny usually maintains a low profile, so not much is known about him at the moment. His Instagram profile pic was a snap of him at a wrestling event, which could be work related but he could also just be really into fitness.

How did Chloe Ferry and Johnny Wilbo meet?

Just months after ending things with Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, Chloe reportedly found love with Johnny in October 2021. Although it's not clear how they met, things moved pretty fast and Chloe was soon sharing pics from their glammed up dinner dates and they even attended a friend's gender reveal party together. The two also flew to Turkey together in order to escape the UK's winter weather.

Things moved fast for Chloe and Johnny before they called time on their relationship ©Instagram

Is Johnny Wilbo on Instagram?

It appears that Johnny has deleted his Instagram profile in the wake of his split from Chloe.

Is Chloe Ferry pregnant?

Short answer: no... but we know that Chloe and Johnny did discuss starting a family.

In a Instagram story, Chloe revealed that Johnny had a whole notes page on his phone dedicated to their future baby names.

The list consisted of: Grayson, Cole, Axel and Augustus.

Chloe Ferry's boyfriends and girlfriends 2 of 7 Slide 2 of 8 Scotty T Although this wasn't technically a relationship, the two slept with each other on and off during their time together in the Geordie Shore house before Scotty decided to pursue things with Chantelle Connelly.

Marnie Simpson During their time together on Geordie Shore, Marnie and Chloe took their friendship to the next level and reportedly slept with each other in 2017.

Marty McKenna Marty (second from the left) and Chloe met on Geordie Shore and had an on again/ off again relationship in 2017 before Marty was suspended from the show due to 'poor behaviour'. Despite a bad final break-up, the former couple reunited for the Geordie Shore Halloween Party last year and seem on good terms.

Sam Gowland Love Island's Sam and Chloe dated for about three years (not including the numerous breakups) before finally calling it quits in February 2020.

Owen Warner Chloe and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner hit the headlines in the summer of 2021 after revealing that they were dating and even had plans to MARRY each other. But then, just a week later they had unfollowed each other on Instagram and the relationship was history.

Wayne Lineker We're not even sure what this was but it definitely deserves a honourable mention on this list. Ok, well maybe not honourable but a mention... Remember how Wayne and Chloe managed to convince everyone that they were engaged for all of five minutes after their appearance on Celebs Go Dating? That was a weird time...

Johnny Wilbo Chloe dated Johnny from October 2021 to September 2022 when it was revealed that they'd split after a series of rows over the summer.

Gallery View Gallery 7 photos 1 of 7 Scotty T Although this wasn't technically a relationship, the two slept with each other on and off during their time together in the Geordie Shore house before Scotty decided to pursue things with Chantelle Connelly.