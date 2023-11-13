Reality TV legends hint at Big Brother stint as celebrity spin-off makes a comeback

When it was announced that Big Brother was returning to our screens we immediately began praying to the reality TV gods that the celeb version would also be revived.

It turns out all those crystals and manifestations chants to the ITV lords worked wonders because Celebrity Big Brother will be returning next year. Someone get Gemma Collins on the phone NOW.

Henry, Yinrun and Trish on BB 2023 ©shutter shock/ channel 4

We all had our doubts when it was confirmed that the civilian Big Brother would be returning. Not only was it without Davina McCall or Emma Wills but after airing on Channel 4 as well as Channel 5, the OG reality TV series was under new management with ITV and we just didn't want it to have the Love Island treatment and be brimming with influencers.

But, as it turns out, we needn't have worried as although Kerry Riches was a contestant on Deal or no Deal and Farida Khalifa featured on an episode of Come Dine with Me, all in all, the housemates were a mix of regular people.

kerry and Olivia bb 2023 ©shuttershock/channel 4/big brother

ITV confirmed the return of CBB on Friday night and shared an Instagram post featuring the iconic star filled eye with the caption taunting celebs.

"Celebrities… Big Brother is coming to get you 👁️

"Coming 2024 to ITV1 and ITVX #CBBUK."

Obviously, the whole world and his wife jumped to the comments section to share their thoughts on the return of the much-loved spin-off series, with certain famous faces offering themselves up as housemates.

After taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 8 back in 2011 as well as CBB 19 six years later, Jedward (twins John and Edward Grimes) have hinted they'd be more than happy to make a comeback and commented, "Ok we're down."

How very Scott van-der-Sluis of them.

jedward would return for a third time ©getty

Geordie Shore legend Nathan Henry also showed love for the celeb series and wrote, "🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾yesssssss", which led fans to plead him to take part.

"@nathanhgshore PLEASE go in!! 😂😂" one fan wrote with followers liking the comment.

Love Island 2023 bombshell, Abi Moores also added an emoji "🫶" to the post which has everybody's minds whirring that the former Islander has hopes to join the house.

According to The Sun current hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best will be sticking around to present the spin-off and one person even wrote that former host Davina would be the perfect housemate for the revamped series.

"WE NEED @davinamccall in the house!!!!!!"

That would be truly iconic and we can imagine Davina would join the likes of drag queen Courtney Act and civilian turned icon, Chantelle Houghton, to become a winner of the series.