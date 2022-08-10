AJ Odudu: who is the Big Breakfast host?

Channel 4’s popular show The Big Breakfast returns on Saturday with hosts AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan, so we’re here to answer all your burning questions about TV presenter AJ.

Who is AJ Odudu?

AJ is a TV presenter best known for presenting some of our fave reality shows such as Big Brother's Bit on the Side in 2013 and Married at first Sight: Afters in 2021.

How old is AJ Odudu?

AJ is 34 years old, born on 12 February 1988.

Where is AJ Odudu from?

AJ was born in Blackburn, Lancashire.

How tall is AJ Odudu?

AJ is 5’7.

Did AJ Odudu appear on Celebrity First Dates Hotel?

Back in 2019 AJ appeared on Celebrity First Dates Hotel and was introduced to Duke, a mortgage broker from Essex, the couple seemed to hit it off with Duke admitting that he wanted to see AJ again.

However, whilst neither party seemed to confirm it, the romance didn’t seem to last as she doesn’t even follow him on Instagram anymore, (actions speak louder than words).

Who is AJ Odudu dating?

AJ is currently believed to be single.

Did AJ Odudu appear on Strictly?

You might remember AJ on Strictly back in 2021 with partner Kai Widdrington. AJ impressed the judges in week one, topping the leader board for her jive to Gold Dust by DJ Fresh. Sadly, AJ’s Strictly journey was cut short as she was forced to withdraw from the competition the day before the final after she tore a ligament in her right ankle.

Did Aj Odudu dance before Strictly?

Despite wowing the judge’s week after week, AJ had no prior dance experience (we know, we're still shocked too).

Is Aj Odudu on The Big Breakfast?

Back in September 2021, AJ co-hosted a one-off revival of The Big Breakfast alongside Mo and is set to return this weekend to co-host with Mo for four special summer episodes. They'll also be joined by Under the Duvet host Harriet Rose.

Does AJ Odudu have Instagram?