Big Brother return date confirmed and it’s ruddy ages away

Hold onto your hats OG reality TV fans, because Big Brother is about to make a triumphant return - just five years after the show came to an end in 2018 after Channel 5 announced that they would be saying goodbye to the format for good.

And, according to recent reports, the fresh ITV reboot has been "confirmed for March 2023", which is frankly FAR too far away for our liking. But producers seem to have a valid reason for holding fire...

Love Island. Of course.

Oh God, it's like having to choose a favourite child.

Ironically, Big Brother's return was confirmed during the Love Island final in August, so in our minds it only makes sense that the queen of reality telly would impact the king's launch – especially now we're getting Winter Love Island as a regular series from 2023.

According to Broadcast, Big Brother will relaunch on ITV2 and streaming service ITVX in March next year, once Winter Love Island has concluded. In other words: you'll never need that remote again.

Despite the claim (which makes a lot of sense to us, but has not been verified by ITV), ITV told MailOnline, "It's too early to confirm scheduling at this point."

What we do know for certain is that applications for the series are now officially open to the public. Big Brother bosses confirmed the news via Instagram this morning, saying, "Applications are now open for #BBUK 2023 👁."

Despite the new series being civilians only, a whole host of celebrities ('host' being the operative word here) were quick to share their excitement in the comments.

Jedward said, "OMFG it’s gonna be iconic." Are Jedward old enough to swear now?

Olly Murs wrote, "Where can I apply 😮."

While Bobby Norris commented, "🙌🙌🙌."

We're sure it's just a coincidence these fully-fledged/semi-fledged presenters are sucking up to Big Brother right now, considering literally ALL of us are now asking: Who will host Big Brother in 2023?

Talk of a potential revival has been in the works ever since, with former hosts Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark all protesting to bring it back. Ever protective host Emma has even said, "If you’re gonna do it again, you’ve got to do it fantastically well."

heat have been very protective of Big Brother since it exploded onto screens in 2000 (and caused hundreds of outrageous TV moments) and we'd probably still rather have a beer with Kate Lawler or Glyn Wise than any of the TOWIE cast. Sorry not sorry.

So you could only imagine our faces when we caught wind of the news that the show is coming back imminently.

The news was dropped during the Love Island 2022 grand finale, that saw Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti crowned winners, with the ICONIC theme music blaring in the ad break.

When will Big Brother be back on screens?

Nothing is certain yet, but according to reports, the show could air after the winter series of Love Island in March 2023.

Why was Big Brother axed?

Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother and the spin-off Bit on the Side shows hosted by Rylan Clark were axed in 2018. At the time, bosses released a statement before the final series where they stated that it would be the last series.

They said in a statement, "The forthcoming series of Big Brother will be the last – of either celebrity or civilian versions – on Channel 5.

"We'd like to thank Endemol and all of the production team who have worked tirelessly to make the show a success.

"We'd also like to thank our brilliant presenters – Emma on Big Brother and Rylan from Bit on the Side – for their consummate professionalism, Marcus [ Bentley ] , the voice of Big Brother and all of the housemates who have created so many memorable moments.

"Most importantly, we'd like to thank fans of the show for their support over the last seven years. We look forward to giving the final series a brilliant send-off."

Who was the last ever winner of Big Brother?

Cameron Cole became the youngest housemate ever to win in an emotional goodbye after 18 years on air. He recently reflected on his win in a cute throwback snap on Instagram, writing, "How it was 3 years ago I'll never know! Still pinching myself that it actually happened. Will never forget the love and support i got. The show was my life and I was so lucky to live in it. This truly was one of the happiest days of my life… until i turned my phone on lol 😂

"Miss you Big Brother, come bk soon. ❤️ #bbuk".

Who could host Big Brother?

Well, Emma, Davina and superfan Rylan could all take up hosting duties again, or we could have some fresh meat in the form of icon of icons AJ Odudu, who is said to be the show's current front-runner.

Where can I watch Big Brother?

Unfortunately, old Big Brother aren't available to watch on any streaming platforms - you can watch old clips on YouTube, though.