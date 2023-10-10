Big Brother’s Jenkin Edwards: his age, job and where you may have seen him before

Big Brother has finally returned to our screens with a (literal) bang, and we are already loving it. In the opening episode, aired Sunday 8th October, Jenkin was voted the housemate with ‘the most questionable dress sense,’ and viewers were shocked when producers then blew up his suitcase. We knew it would be explosive, but we didn’t expect this.

We don’t want to jump the gun, but it looks like Jenkin could already be a fan favourite housemate. Many who tuned into the first couple of episodes are noticing that Jenkin, although arguably dealt the worst hand, has been handling his treatment with good humour.

One viewer tweeted, “Big Brother is literally tearing Jenkin apart. He definitely thought he was going to voted funniest. No hot water, suitcase blown up and public enemy number 1.”

Another viewer also noticed the harsh treatment, tweeting, “Big Brother you better be nice to Jenkin from now on #BigBrotherUK #BBUK.”

So, who is Jenkin? And could he be the underdog to win the whole thing?

The cast of the new series of Big Brother ©ITV

How old is Jenkin?

Jenkin is 25 years old.

Where is Jenkin from?

Jenkin is from a village just outside Bridgend in Wales.

What does Jenkin do?

Jenkin is a barman, a cleaner and a bingo caller, so if you're a Wales resident you may have spotted him in your local bingo hall.

©ITV

Why does Jenkin want to win Big Brother?

Jenkin told producers, “I'd pay my dad's house off and then do a giant online shopping order.”

Since his suitcase is now in pieces, he may need that money to restock his colourful shirt collection.

What is Jenkin like?

Jenkin describes himself as someone who loves a bit of drama. He told producers, “I love a bitch, I love a bit of a goss, and I can’t help myself be a little bit of an instigator.”

When asked what he was most likely to be nominated for, he answered, “Just talking about people, I'm not going to lie. I can't keep secrets, I really struggle.”

He also said that his family would describe him as, “loud and messy and irritating probably.”

We can see why he’s was chosen for Big Brother, he sounds like the perfect contestant.