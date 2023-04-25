Will Best: who is the new Big Brother host?

Ever since ITV announced the jaw-dropping news (actually 'eye-popping' news seems more appropriate for Big Brother) that the world's most iconic reality series, Big Brother, would be returning to British telly screens for the first time since 2018, the nation has wanted to know: who will host the series?

It's a fair question, as aside from Maya Jama's recent appointment as the new host of Love Island, it's arguably the biggest presenting job going.

As such, rumours have been swirling for months – Alison Hammond, Davina McCall (IMAGINE), Rylan Clark, Olivia Attwood and Emily Atack have all been mentioned on social media and in the press at some point – but ITV has today (Tuesday 25 April 2023) confirmed that AJ Odudu and Will Best will co-host the series later this year.

The pair will share the iconic hosting role on the main show, presiding over the weekly evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on in the world’s most famous house. The duo will also host an additional nightly live show debating all the hot topics inside the house.

AJ Odudu and Will Best (©ITV Plc) ©©ITV Plc

Prior to the official announcement, a source told The Sun, "AJ has known since last year the Big Brother job was hers but she’s been waiting for her co-host to be confirmed.

“AJ and Will did a brilliant screen test together and their chemistry was brilliant. It was a no brainer. They are great friends too so to be able to work together is really exciting."

Will told ITV, “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

Will Best (ITV)

Who is Will Best?

Will Best is a British television and radio presenter. He is set to be one of the hosts of the upcoming series of Big Brother on ITV, alongside his mate, AJ Odudu.

Is Will Best presenting Big Brother on ITV later this year?

Yes. He'll be hosting the show alongside Strictly star and friend, AJ Odudu.

How old is Will Best?

Will Best was born on 21 February 1985, which makes him 38 years old.

What is Will Best best known for?

Will has presented various shows for Channel 4, ITV and the BBC over the years, including T4 on the Beach and Love Shaft. His very first presenting role came in 2010 when he co-presented Suck My Pop on Viva alongside queen Kimberley Walsh.

Will has also appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip, alongside his mate, Matt Richardson.

Did Will Best host Dance, Dance, Dance?

He sure did. He hosted the talent show alongside Alesha Dixon in 2017.

When did Will Best and heat work together?

Fun fact – one we'd completely forgotten about – Will Best was torso of the week 11 years ago, during his T4 days.

When will Big Brother be back on screens?

Nothing is certain yet, but according to reports, the provisional March 2023 date has now been moved to September 2023.