Big Brother’s Paul Blackburn: his age, his job, his Instagram and his secret Love Island friend

Big Brother returned with a bang last week after five LONG years away from our screens and we’ve been loving this series.

In classic BB style, producers have selected a diverse bunch of housemates with a huge range of personalities – and we’re sure some of them are going to clash over the next six weeks. In the words of RuPaul, we can’t wait to see how this turns out.

Groups are already starting to form in the Big Brother 2023 after just one week, with Scouse lad Paul Blackburn calling it out in a discussion about food – which is beginning to cause problems.

It’s not surprising then that the security officer-turned-reality star describes himself as an “extrovert”, but will this rub housemates up the wrong way? Only time will tell…

Who is Paul Blackburn?

Paul is one of 16 housemates who entered the Big Brother 2023 house on Sunday 8 October.

How old is Paul Blackburn?

He's 23 years old.

Where is Paul Blackburn from?

He's from Liverpool.

What is Paul Blackburn's job?

Although he's busy being a Big Brother housemate for the next six weeks (unless he gets evicted before then), Paul usually works as a security officer. He's also a boxer.

Why did Paul Blackburn apply for Big Brother?

Paul says, "I just always watched it with my mum and everyone said I should apply, so I did and now I’m here."

How would Paul Blackburn's friends and family describe him?

Paul says he would be described as "extroverted to say the least" and "a bit nuts", but also an "agony aunt". He adds, "I’ll sit and speak with them but I’ll also take the piss out of them." Charming...

What would Paul Blackburn spend the Big Brother prize money on?

Paul says he would "go on a holiday, put a deposit down on a house and probably invest some of it". Very sensible.

Hang on, does Paul Blackburn know Samuel Agbiji from Love Island?

Yep, it seems like Paul knows Love Island 2022 Casa Amor bombshell Samuel Agbiji as they follow each other on Instagram. Random, we know.

Paul Blackburn OnlyFans

As well as working as a security officer, Paul had an OnlyFans side hustle before he entered the BB house. But shortly after he joined the show on launch night, a number of pictures and videos from Paul's OnlyFans leaked on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Does Paul Blackburn have Instagram?

Yep, Paul's Instagram handle is @paul_blackburn00 but his account is private while he's in the Big Brother house.