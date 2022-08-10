Harriet Rose lands HUGE sausage deal

So not only is one of our fave TV shows getting a reboot, one of our fave colleagues is too.

Under The Duvet presenter Harriet Rose has announced she will be part of The Big Breakfast presenting team alongside Melvin Odoom. The pair will be taking to the streets to play “Hot Sausage” with members of the public.

And while we’ll not entirely sure what Hot Sausage entails (it is a new segment in the show after all), The Big Breakfast is well known for its innuendos and ability to get the public involved in some ridiculous shenanigans.

Remember Streaky Bacon with Richard Bacon? This was essentially a regular feature in which Richard would get a member of the public to streak along their street wearing nothing but bacon-covered underwear in order to win their weight in bacon from their local butcher. What a show! We’re assuming Harriet won’t be making people strip but you can never be too sure with The Big Breakfast…

Harriet took to Instagram to announce her new role saying, “I’m so excited to be joining with Big Breakfast team with my babe Melvin Odoom, alongside the hosts with the mosts, AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan. A DREAM come true working on a show that I used to watch as a little kid. See ya live on ya telly starting this Saturday coming to a town near you.”

Harriet’s fans and friends were quick to share their congratulations with Mel C commenting, “OMG this is huge! I loved that show!! Congrats send my love to Zig and Zag!” while Fleur East said, “Amazing news!! Congratulations! Can’t wait to watch.”

If you’re a fan of heat’s Under The Duvet then you’ll know exactly who Harriet Rose is but, for those of you that aren’t (you’re seriously missing a treat!), here’s everything you need to know…

Is Harriet Rose on Kiss FM?

Harriet currently presents Kiss Breakfast with Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely every weekday from 6am. They play all the biggest tunes and take part in some of the latest challenges to kick your morning off.

Is Harriet Rose a DJ?

Harriet can regularly be spotted at festivals and events across the UK performing DJ sets. She also has a regular R&B takeover slot at Shoreditch House where she champions the best up-and-coming female DJs.

What’s Harriet Rose’s Instagram?

You can follow Harriet @iamharrietrose on Instagram.

Was Harriet Rose on Love Island?

She wasn’t and despite all the rumours, she’s also not dating Love Island alum Chris Taylor. The two actually host heat’s Under The Duvet, which is basically After Sun 2.0 where they get all the best gossip from the islanders who have been booted out of the villa. The post Casa Amor episode this year was ICONIC.