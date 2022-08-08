Denise van Outen CONFIRMS The Big Breakfast return and woohoo

The Big Breakfast legend Denise van Outen is set to return for the shows reboot and we can’t wait. Denise hosted the popular show back in 1997 for four years alongside Johnny Vaughan and is set to make a guest appearance on the new series this week.

If you're completely confused about The Big Breakfast returning then worry not, we've got all the answers...

Is The Big Breakfast coming back?

The Big Breakfast will return for four special episodes this summer after a successful one-off reboot last year. Whilst Denise isn’t hosting this time around, she will make a guest appearance to pass on the legacy to new hosts Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu, who have very large shoes to fill.

For the On The Bed interview, Mo and AJ will be joined by Loose Women’s Judi Love, and Melvin Odoom, Harriet Rose and Phil Gayle who will also take on key segments of the show.

Not only that but the new series is set to be LIT because there's loads of celeb guest appearances including Rita Ora, Aitch, Joel Dommett and Daniel Kaluuya.

Buzzing for this, tbh.

Who originally presented The Big Breakfast?

The Big Breakfast was launched in September 1992 with Gaby Roslin and Chris Evans (not captain America, the radio presenter) presenting the show.

It's safe to say that it was a success because in 1993 the show was the highest rated UK breakfast television programme.

Throughout its run, hosts came and went, with some notable presenters including Mark Little, Zoe Ball and Keith Chegwin.

When did The Big Breakfast end?

The show ultimately came to an end in March 2002 after a steady decline in viewers.

The Big Breakfast house

The show was famous for broadcasting live from a real house which was actually at the Lock-keeper’s cottages, located on fish island, in Bow East London. However, the new reboot is said to be filming at a new disclosed house.

Very secretive.

Is The Big Breakfast on Channel 4?