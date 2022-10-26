Chris Taylor thanks fans for support as ex caught kissing TOWIE star

Love Island 2019 star Chris Taylor has shared a lengthy post on Instagram thank fans for their support after his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins was pictured kissing Joey Essex at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Chris split from Maura in May 2021 after almost six months of dating and while she's since been in a relationship with Strictly's Giovanni Pernice, it's thought that Chris has been single ever since.

Maura and TOWIE legend Joey were caught on camera smooching at the event before leaving together in a taxi and while Chris' post didn't directly address his ex, he thanked fans for having his back ever since he rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show three years ago.

Chris and Maura split last year ©Instagram

Alongside a fetching photo of himself in a towel, Chris told his followers, "I’m not one to write serious/soppy shiz on the internet, but it’s probs fairly overdue. I wanna thank anyone that’s ever watched, liked, commented on, shared, saved or rewatched, one of my videos over the last 3 years, even if you’ve just left it playing by accident whilst you was wiping your bum. It honestly means a lot that you’d take the time out of your day to do that.

"It’s down to you lot that I have a new life since the show, and don’t have to tell CEO’s bear faced lies all day and pretend to be someone I’m not anymore (I used to work in sales). I don’t think I’ve ever done a post thanking everyone, so this is to you. Your continued support is appreciated beyond belief and it’s actually changed my life (that and spending 15 days on TV getting pied most days - still not over it)."

After what he called "the busiest six weeks of my life", Chris said he was feeling extremely grateful and wanted to tell his fans how much they mean to him. Aww, we love you too Chris.

He added, "I love you all unconditionally (unless you’re mean to squirrels or animals of any kind). Content is coming very soon. Peace out you set of absolute weapons."

Following Chris' gushing Insta post, here's everything you need to know about him...

Who is Chris Taylor?

As we know, Chris was an Islander on the 2019 series – the same year that made household names of the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Amber Gill and Ovie Soko – and won over the public with his quirky personality and not-your-average-Love-Islander looks.

Before he went on the show, he was a business development manager for a start-up company.

Is Chris Taylor dating Maura Higgins?

Chris missed out on a place in the final with Harley Brash, and after arriving back on UK soil the couple went official for a few weeks. Meanwhile, former ring girl Maura Higgins finished in fourth place with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard.

BUT WAIT.

Maura and Curtis may have been one of the longest surviving couples of the series (the crown going to Tommy and Molly-Mae, who are still together), but they split in March 2020, and months later – after a LOT of speculation and subsequent denials from both parties – Chris and Maura finally went official.

After Chris and Maura FINALLY dropped their “we’re just good friends!” charade, Curtis said, “I feel betrayed by them both — two people I was very close to.

"When I saw the pictures, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel hurt. I was upset. [ I thought ] How long has this truly been going on for?"

Sadly though, their relationship just wasn't meant to be and Chris and Maura revealed they'd split in May 2021.

Maura and Chris were friends before they dated ©Instagram

Why did Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins split?

Chris announced he'd split from Maura in a candid statement on Instagram. He wrote, "Hey guys. After some very heart felt conversations over the past few days, myself & Maura have decided to part ways.

"We are both still on very good terms and this was a mutual decision where nobody had done anything wrong. We will remain friends, as we have been since day 1 and I will always be in Maura's corner and have her back."

Maura echoed Chris' sentiment in her own statement as she admitted they were better as friends.

"It breaks my heart to even type this, but I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship," she wrote.

“There is no wrongdoing on either side… we still love, care and respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.

"There is no regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends. Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or creates false stories, this is the truth."

Is Chris Taylor in Destiny’s Chaldish?

He may not have found love in the villa but Chris made friends for life in Michael Griffiths, Danny Williams and Jordan Hames, who collectively make up Destiny’s Chaldish – a play on girlband Destiny’s Child, natch.

They may not be globally renowned for their incredible vocals (yet) but the crew have certainly earned a lot of fans with their hilarious Instagram reels and TikToks – remember when Danny Williams broke his foot dancing in heels? Classique.

How old is Chris Taylor?

Chris was born on the 31 July 1990, making him currently 32 years old.

Where is Chris Taylor from?

Chris hails from Leicester in England, but currently lives with Michael, Jordan and Danny in a bloody massive house in Essex, with Jordan’s adorably pupper Kali.

Does Chris Taylor have Instagram?