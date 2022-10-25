Maura Higgins pictured snogging TOWIE legend and OMG

There's nothing we love more than when two of our favourite reality stars from rival shows hook up and start a love story to rival Romeo & Juliet. We're talking Ferne McCann and Jordan Hames, Vicky Pattinson and Spencer Matthews and Georgia Steel and Callum Izzard, to name but a few.

Now it seems like there could be another cross-TV romance on the cards as Love Island 2019 star Maura Higgins has been caught on camera snogging TOWIE legend Joey Essex.

Maura and Joey were seen locking lips at last night's Pride of Britain Awards in pictures obtained by The Sun before they hopped in a taxi and left the venue together looking rather pleased with themselves.

Neither Maura nor Joey have spoken out about the kiss yet, but we're already obsessed with the idea of this new reality TV power couple.

Maura spoke out about her relationship status back in June, just a few weeks after she was linked to footballer Connor Wickham.

The pair reportedly enjoyed a romantic holiday to Mykonos, with the Love Island star posting a number of snaps from the trip (although Connor was nowhere to be seen).

However, it appears Maura and Connor split soon after as she insisted she “couldn’t be more single” a month after their Greek getaway.

Maura made the revelation on Instagram while taking part in a Q&A with her followers, when one asked, “Are you single??”

“This question just never stops coming up. Every single Q&A that I do, ‘Are you single? Are you dating? Have you a bae?’,” she responded.

“Yes! I’m single! I’m very single. I couldn’t be any more f-cking single. I might as well go on Love Island again.”

We’d be VERY here for that, tbh.

Maura back on Love Island? Yes please. ©Getty

Connor was the first famous face Maura was linked to following her split from Strictly dance pro Giovanni Pernice just before Christmas 2021.

Let's take a look back at Maura's exes from Chris Taylor to Curtis Prichard.

What happened between Maura Higgins and Roman Kemp?

In February, Maura was linked to TV and radio host Roman Kemp earlier this year when reports claimed they were “all over each other” at a BRIT Awards after party .

However, any romance was quickly ruled out after the reality star and influencer told pals that she and Roman are just friends and there’s nothing romantic going on between them.

A source close to Maura told OK!, “They have worked together and she was on his show on January 19, but they are just friends - there is nothing romantic between them."

A representative for Roman also insisted there was no romance and added, “Roman and Maura are friends."

What happened with Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard?

Maura rose to fame on Love Island in the summer of 2019 (the best series, in our humble opinion) and we’ve been in love with her ever since she introduced her iconic “fanny flutters” catchphrase and her no f--ks given approach to bagging a man.

However her journey in the villa wasn’t entirely smooth sailing and it wasn’t until the end of the series that she realised Curtis Pritchard was the one for her.

Maura rose to fame on Love Island in 2019 ©ITV

What happened with Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice?

Maura confirmed she was dating Strictly professional dancer Giovanni Pernice in July 2021 after weeks of rumours about their relationship.

But although we had high hopes for the genetically blessed pair, it was reported in October that Giovanni had ended their relationship after just a few months due to his busy schedule on the BBC One show.

Giovanni confirmed the end of his romance with Maura in a statement. He told fans, “Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrongdoing and this should be the end of any speculation. Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.”

Following her split from Gio, Maura switched up her look with a hair transformation and jetted off for a girls’ getaway with fellow Islander Lucie Donlan.