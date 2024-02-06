Love Island’s Joe Garratt: his age, ex-girlfriends and job off the show

Another day, another familiar face waltzing into the Love Island villa to cause even more mayhem.

When exes Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole came face to face on the first day of All Stars we weren't quite sure how the producers could top that drama.

But they simply said 'hold my drink' and declared that recently-split couple Molly Smith and Callum Jones be the first bombshells of the season and had them rock up on the SAME DAY.

callum has been caught up in some dramz ©ITV - Love Island

We should have known then that the ITV big wigs were ready to play games for the first spin-off series and play games they have.

The PDA Awards caused an unparalleled level of chaos with Callum throwing iconic one-liners out left, right and centre. We can imagine Scott van-der-Sluis is watching the series taking notes.

At the end of last night's episode (5 February) it was announced that three more bombshells were heading into the South African villa, one being Love Island 2019 sandwich guy, Joe Garratt.

Joe is back on all stars ©itv - love island

Who is Joe Garratt?

Prior to taking part in the dating show, Joe was a catering company owner and was fondly referred to as 'Sandwich Man.' However, nowadays he's an influencer and model and has taken part in several other reality TV shows.

How old is Joe Garratt?

Joe's 27 years old.

Where is Joe Garratt from?

Joe is from Kent.

Joe is back for all stars ©itv - love island

When was Joe Garrett on Love Island?

He took part in the romance reality TV show back in 2019 and was an OG Islander. He lasted for sixteen days but was dumped when the public had to decide whether to keep him or Lucie Donlan, who he was in a couple with at the time.

What happened with Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan?

Having initially coupled up with Lucie from the beginning, their romance went from strength to strength and they even gave their relationship the 'exclusive' label.

But, their fellow Islanders didn't fall for it, as they voted for them as one of the least compatible couples in the villa. A shock twist meant the public had to decide to keep either Lucie or Joe, with the public choosing surfer Lucie.

joe and lucie were coupled up on the show ©ITV

Joe's exit came amid controversy, following many viewers criticising him for his 'controlling' behaviour whilst Womens Aid released a statement about their relationship.

At the time Joe said he is going to wait for Lucie on the outside but she moved on with bombshell George Rain and she tried to make a move on Tommy Fury... Even though he was with Molly-Mae Hague.

Do Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan still speak?

Was Joe Garratt on Ex on the Beach?

Yup. The Islander even had a little dalliance with a certain Aussie MAFS star by the name of Jessika Power.

Joe is pals with Casey, who is on all stars as well ©Getty Images - Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Joe Garratt dating?

We are PRETTY sure he is single seeing as he is back on Love Island, he did date Frankie Sims from TOWIE once. Speaking of The Only Way is Essex...

When was Joe Garratt on TOWIE?

Joe appeared on TOWIE back in 2021 where he was a love interest for Frankie Sims.

Joe isn't the the first Love Island star to star on the show. Emma Pazar is a key cast member and viewers have seen Nathan Massey, Cara De La Hoyde and Kady McDermott all featured on the Essex show.

joe has joined the towie cast ©ITV

What is Joe Garratt's on Instagram?

You can follow him at @josephgarratt.

WATCH: Love Island Demi and Shaughna | Under The Duvet FULL PODCAST EP 1