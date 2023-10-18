Love Island’s Joe Garratt ‘hooks up’ with iconic MAFS bride

There is something about a Love Island contestant romancing another reality TV star which sends us into a frenzy and even more so when it's a former Married At First Sight bride.

A whole bunch of reality TV stars, including now split Love Island 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, have been spending some time in Gran Canaria as of late, filming for the upcoming series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach and it turns out love is blossoming.

Paige and Finn will be reunited ©itv

Okay perhaps 'love' is a bit of a strong word but something is occurring between two of the contestants and we cannot wait to see it play out on the show.

According to The Sun, Joe Garratt who found fame on Love Island 2019 has been getting it on with Aussie MAFS icon, Jessika Power and we are here for it.

Apparently, "There was an instant attraction between Jess and Joe that was obvious from day one and it was the talk of the cast."

Jess hooked up with Joe ©channel 4/ nine

During her time on MAFS Australia, Jessika caused absolute carnage when she stole one of the other grooms and even returned to the social experiment in a couple with him. Truly iconic and the exact behaviour we are hoping for from her Celebrity Ex on the Beach stint.

Joe, on the other hand was a rather subdued presence when he was in the Love Island villa and was coupled up with Lucie Donlan before being dumped on day 25.

Joe dated Lucie Donlan in the love island villa © (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

According to The Sun, "Joe is just Jess's type - cheeky, good looking and a great body."

There is no denying that Joe's curly locks and blue eyes are rather dreamy and we can all agree that Jessika is drop dead gorge, so it makes sense that the reality TV star hotties have coupled up.

An insider added, "Time will tell if things continue between them in the real world, but they both really enjoyed their 'holiday romance'."