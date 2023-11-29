Love Island’s Finn Tapp: his age, his height and what really happened with Paige Turley

It's no secret that the winter edition of Love Island doesn't quite, erm, shine as bright as its summer counterpart. We don't know what it is; maybe it's because it's January and we're all poor AF after the festive period and don't need to watch a bunch of hotties lounging about in the sun all day. Wait, that's exactly it, isn't it? Fingers crossed they'll scrap it for Love Island: All Stars in 2024, but that's a different story.

A moment for this Love Island zaddy...

Finn Tapp ©Getty Images

One of the very first winter Love Island bombshells, the series 6 Islander swiftly coupled up with Paige Turley in the OG South African villa. They then went on to win the thing and date for three years after, before deciding to call it quits (boo). But they're set to reunite on our screens in 2024 and we smell an iconic recoupling (maybe).

Who is Finn Tapp?

Finn Tapp is a former recruitment consultant turned footballer and reality star. He is best known for appearing on Love Island in 2020.

Finn appeared on Love Island 2020 ©ITV

How old is Finn Tapp?

He was born on 9 November 1999, which makes him 24 years old (despite those serious zaddy vibes).

How tall is Finn Tapp?

He is 6ft1, which is rather short by Love Island standards today (joking – but sorry, Casey).

What season of Love Island was Finn Tapp on?

Finn was cast as an early bombshell on Love Island series 6 (the first winter edition in South Africa) in 2022, just ahead of the pandemic.

Are Finn Tapp and Paige Turley still together?

The official word is no. The couple called it quits in April 2023 after three years of dating – which is still monumental by Love Island standards.

Paige and Finn ©Getty Images

What is Finn Tapp doing now?

He is still playing football, as well as modelling for Fashion Nova and living that boujie influencer life. He also recently starred on Celebrity Ex on the Beach with his ex, Paige. Hmm...

Who does Finn Tapp play for?

The footballer is signed to Banbury Utd. No clue.

Have Finn Tapp and Paige Turley reunited?

Neither Islander has suggested a reconciliation, but we do know they both filmed episodes of Celebrity Ex on the Beach together earlier this year. Said episodes will air in 2024, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that they've worked things out and are just keeping it quiet from, well, us.