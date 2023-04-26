  1. Home
Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finlay Tapp ‘SPLIT’ after three years 💔

The Love Island winners have called time on their romance

love island paige and finn
by Eden-Olivia Lord |
Posted

Another day and another Love Island couple has split. However it's not just a couple but an actual winner.

The only Love Island winners still together are Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti and Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

And we've got bad news because it's been reported that after three years together Love Island 2020 winners Paige and Finn have called it quits.

love island finn and paige
paige and finn have split after three years together ©Getty Images

And it seems that things can't be repaired because Paige has apparently moved out of their Manchester home.

"Paige and Finn had a really good run, but they are still super young and decided it wasn’t forever in the end," a source told The Sun.

"Paige is spending some time back in Scotland while she works out what she wants to do next."

love island finn and paige
©ITV

The pair first met in the South African villa back in 2020 and sailed through the series. They moved in together soon after, due to lockdown and appeared to be totally loved up.

Paige and Finn's split comes shortly after it was reported that Love Island 2023 stars Tom Clare and Samie Elishi had called time on their romance too.

However in a shock u-turn Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon are apparently back together so maybe you can find love on Love Island.

