Love Island’s Ekin-Su wows fans following drastic hair transformation

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has stunned fans with a new dramatic hair transformation. We'll say it right now; she HAS NOT cut it off. Some things are far too serious to joke about and we wouldn't want to cause any hair-related anxiety - especially when it comes to Queen Ekin-Su's trademark locks. So breathe out, Ekin stans (us). Breathe out.

The Love Island winner has, in fact, debuted a lush new colour and we love it. Prior to her Ekin-Su x Oh Polly launch party in London (obsessed), Ekin-Su took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the shiniest brunette locks (it literally looks like sheets of silk) we've ever seen – and we thought Cheryl was worth it.

Yep, Ekin has ditched her signature wavy blonde/brunette two-tone locks for a striking brunette look and we couldn't be more here for it – and so are her fans/subjects.

One fan commented, "The dark hair is good on u Ekin!!"

Another wrote, "So pretty 🤎."

A third tweeted, "HER HAIR IS SO SEXY IM ON THE FLOOR."

Who is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu?

Ekin-Su was a downright incredible addition to the Love Island 2022 villa. She entered the villa on day three alongside 25-year-old lounge host, Afia Tonkmor and in our opinion is the ULTIMATE BOMBSHELL (we will not be taking any questions at this time), as she only went on to win the thing with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

heatworld actually listed Ekin-Su on our Love Island rumoured bombshells list, prior to her debut. In the months leading up to a new series we tease you unbearably with potential Islanders, and not to toot our own horn, but we had a good feeling about Ekin-Su from the get go.

And, as it turns out, so did Jack Grealish (other kinds of feelings, obviously). Prior to her appearance on Love Island, Jack, who is one of the biggest names in the Premier League, has reportedly liked some of Ekin's pictures on Instagram in the past; one of her in a high legged swimsuit, as well as another of her out and about in London.

Gotta give it to him, the boy's got balls.

How old is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu?

Ekin-Su is one of the oldest Islanders this year at 28 years old, making her the same age as her Italian stallion boyf, Davide Sanclimenti. So, by 19-year-old Gemma Owen's standards she's a downright cougar.

What does Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu do for a living?

Ekin-Su is a quadruple threat; she's an actress, influencer, model and reality star. Fun fact, she is an actress in Turkey on a programme called Kuzey Yildizi.

Since leaving the villa she has gone on to become the face of clothing brand OH POLLY and nab herself another ITV reality show – alongside Davide.

It was also recently confirmed that Ekin-Su will be appearing on the next series of Dancing on Ice.

Where is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from?

Ekin-Su is Turkish and splits her time between London, Essex and Istanbul – and we suppose Manchester, as Davide lives there.

Does Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have Instagram?

Yes, and while we don't believe in the perfect Instagram...oh, who are we kidding? This is how you do it. You can follow the bombshell at @ekinsuofficial. This queen of queens boats over 3.2million Instagram followers.

You heard.

Why did Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu go on Love Island?

Before entering the villa, Ekin-Su said she was looking for that "real genuine spark" and wants a future boyfriend to just see her for who she is.

She said, "I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings."

When asked why she was still single, Ekin-Su said, "Partially because I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains! I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness! I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship."

When asked, 'Why Love Island?', she said, "I’ve seen relationships that have worked out really well - and marriages! Dom and Jess, Camilla and Jamie - they’ve had kids as well. Dating for me has been very hard, especially in today’s world with dating apps. It’s a very false perception of somebody on these apps. I’ve found that whenever I’ve tried to date somebody through these apps, it’s been really unsuccessful."

