Love Island’s Finn Tapp spotted with Married At First Sight star following Paige Turley split

Finn and Paige had seemed like the definition of love’s young dream ever since winning the ITV2 dating show, with Finn racing to be with Paige in lockdown and the pair later moving into a Manchester love nest together.

However, all good things must come to an end and that was sadly the case in April when it was reported that they had called time on their relationship. Fast forward to the present day and Finn has been spotted with a Married At First Sight Australia star, in a crossover we did not see coming.

Finn is now single after splitting from Paige earlier this year ©David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Finn is currently on a trip to Australia with Love Island 2018 fitlord Joe Garratt and during their time Down Under, they’ve been pictured with MAFS star Tamara Joy.

One snap, which Joe shared on his Instagram story, showed Tamara and Finn posing in the smoking area outside a bar. Joe tagged the location as Melbourne and captioned the post, “Touchdown.”

Tamara and Finn have been spotted hanging out in Melbourne ©Instagram/@josephgarratt

Finn reposted the picture on his own Instagram, as well as another photo of him and Joe enjoying a drink inside the bar which was captured by Tamara.

She originally shared the post with the caption, “Ma boyz paid a visit.”

It’s thought that Finn, Joe and Tamara all became pals when they filmed the upcoming series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach this summer.

Tamara, Joe and Finn all reportedly met when taking part in Celebrity Ex on the Beach ©Instagram/@tamara__joy

Other rumoured contestants include Tamara's MAFS rival Jessika Power, TOWIE's Chloe Brockett and Finn’s ex Paige. It was reported that Finn and Paige came face-to-face with each other for the first time since their split while filming the MTV show.

A TV insider previously told The Sun, “There are some Love Island exes who would never wish to share the screen with each other ever again.

“These two aren't like that - their split actually seemed almost friendly - but it's still going to be awkward being on another reality show together again. Maybe we'll see romance, though I probably wouldn't hold my breath."

Paige and Finn split three years after winning Love Island ©Joe Maher/Getty Images

It was claimed that Paige moved out her shared home with Finn and back to Scotland earlier this year after they parted ways. At the time, a source said, “Paige and Finn had a really good run, but they are still super young and decided it wasn’t forever in the end.

"Paige is spending some time back in Scotland while she works out what she wants to do next."