Married At First Sight rivals to reunite

The new series of Married At First Sight is nearing the end of its second week and the couples are already serving drama.

As one of the most chaotic reality TV shows out there, you can always rely on MAFS - be it the UK version or it's Aussie counterpart - to be an explosion of deceit, drama and often complete and utter disaster.

The lives of the current contestants are soon be turned on their heads as 'intruder' bride and grooms will be entering the social experiment to spice things up in the next few weeks and we cannot wait.

The brides and grooms will be thrilled with the new cast, we're sure ©channel 4

Earlier on this year we all become obsessed with MAFS Australia which saw the likes of Melinda Willis and Harrison Boon become household names.

Another face that found fame on the down under version of MAFS is Jessika Power.

Taking part in the romance show back in 2019, Jess caused quit a raucous when she ditched her own 'groom' only to steal another brides fella and RETURN TO THE SHOW WITH HIM.

We are half appalled and half impressed, you gotta love a woman who goes after what they want.

Jessika caused a stir on MAFS

Since she left the show, Jess has remained in the public and even joined Made in Chelsea's fave charmer Miles Nazaire on a series of Celebs Go Dating.

Fast forward to 2023 and Jess, who split for her boyfriend in the summer, is taking another stab at a reality TV world of romance.

According to The Sun, she will be doing her best Bond impression as she dons a bikini and strolls seductively out of the ocean for a stint on Celebrity Ex On The Beach.

We expect utter carnage.

MAFSwill face Tamara on ex on the beach ©channel 4

It would be drama enough if Jessika was featuring on literally any TV show but when there are exes and love rivals involved? It ups the ante.

Not only that but one of the other celebs heading to the beach is Tamara Joy, the bride who Jessika has beef with on the show when you know, Jessika, STOLE HER GROOM.

Sorry, we know its a lop of caps today but it feels more than necessary.