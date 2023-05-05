MAFS Australia’s Harrison Boon has already moved on from Bronte Schofield

The latest series of Married At First Sight Australia had us hooked from the very beginning when Bronte Schofield pulled Harrison Boon aside on the wedding day to confront him about rumours he was dating someone outside of the show.

It turned out that dramatic moment was just the tip of the iceberg for the pair, whose controversial relationship was responsible for major drama throughout the series. Not only was Harrison accused of manipulating Bronte by their fellow cast members including Evelyn Ellis, but he also had A LOT to say about some of the other couples and just generally rubbed everyone up the wrong way.

Bronte finally reached the end of her tether at the final dinner party and dramatically left the experiment and, just weeks after their split aired on TV, Harrison’s already got himself a new girlfriend.

Harrison's already moved on with a new girlfriend after his relationship with Bronte ©Channel 4

Harrison first stepped out with his new love Gina Ha at the end of March, when his split from Bronte first aired in Australia, as they celebrated the end of his on-screen marriage on a night out in Sydney.

At the time, a source told Daily Mail Australia, “Harrison and Gina met a few months ago after his split from Bronte, and they've been inseparable ever since.

“They've kept their relationship under wraps until now, but with Harrison's TV marriage officially over, they're thrilled to be able to go public.”

Gina has already met Harrison's family, so it must be serious ©Instagram/Noni Boon

Not much is known about Gina, although it’s claimed she’s moved to Australia from her native Germany a number of years ago and works as a waitress in a café.

Following her rollercoaster ride of a relationship with Harrison, Bronte recently spoke out on how she feels about Harrison’s new romance on TikTok and she’s been very diplomatic.

When one user made some unkind comments about her looks, Bronte replied, “I agree, his new gf is stunning and I wish her nothing but the best with Harrison. Dimming someone else’s light won’t make yours shine any brighter.”

What an unproblematic queen.