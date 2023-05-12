MAFS Australia’s Bronte Schofield slams ‘hurtful’ co-star following ‘fake as sh-t’ row

Series ten of Married At First Australia has just finished airing on E4 and although we’re devastated that the show has come to an end, we’re not definitely not ready to let go of the cast and have been following their every move on social media, podcasts and interviews.

As well as the love in the air after Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis got together and Harrison Boon went public with his new girlfriend, there’s also been plenty of drama as the cast have finally been able to speak out about what went down on the show.

The latest feud that has erupted is between Harrison’s on-screen wife Bronte Schofield and fellow bride Claire Nomarhas.

Bronte (L) has revealed she and Claire (R) are no longer friends ©Channel 4

Although the pair were quite close on the show, with Claire supporting Bronte through her turbulent relationship with Harrison, Bronte has admitted their friendship has broken down after Claire made some “hurtful” remarks about her on a podcast.

Speaking on the Where Your Head At? podcast, Claire suggested that Bronte might be “fake as sh * t” and admitted she doesn’t “fully trust her”.

Claire explained, “During MAFS, I connected with Bronte a lot. She’s strong, she’s sassy, she’s funny, we get along. I struggle because I know Bronte is not a stupid girl, I know that she’s smart. Watching [ the show ] , you are either fake as sh * t, or you are either dumb as sh * t. Which one?

“And that is the battle that I’m having because I love her and I want to be friends with her. But watching that, I’m just like, ‘How can I stay true to my values and my morals… How can I be friends with somebody I may not necessarily fully trust?'”

Bronte has broken her silence on Claire's 'hurtful' comments ©Channel 4

Since then, Bronte has revealed she and Claire “weren’t friends”.

She told So Dramatic!, “I trusted her and she trusted me. She’s entitled to her opinion, but the most hurtful thing for me, I guess, when it does come to this whole me and Claire thing, I don’t want to speak a bad word about her. I wasn’t aware that we weren’t friends up until listening to that.”