Big Brother star to join Married At First Sight and OMG

It is always an exciting day when Married At First Sight news is declared as it’s easily one of the most gripping and explosive reality TV shows around.

Married At First Sight Australia will be returning to screens Down Under at the start of 2023 and it turns out a face we all recognise will be getting hitched.

Sydney-born Evelyn Ellis starred in the seventeenth series of Big Brother UK and will be making a return to reality TV as she slips herself into a white gown and walks down the aisle to meet the potential love of her life.

Evelyn starred on Big Brother back in 2016 ©Getty

Evelyn, 27, finished in fifth place during her Big Brother stint back in 2016 and has since kept a relatively low profile. Once she left the Big Brother house, the nightclub hostess attended the Reality TV Awards and was rumoured to be dating fellow housemate Alex Cannon - but it’s the recent news of her joining Married At First Sight that has us truly excited.

No news yet as to who Evelyn will be meeting at the altar but she's already been pictured filming her wedding day and there is no doubt that the Australia native will keep us entertained.

Evelyn will be making her reality TV comeback over six years after she appeared on Big Brother ©Getty

Although the tenth series of MAFS Australia is set to air in Oz early next year, it's not been confirmed when (or even if) it will air in the UK.

Unfortunately Evelyn's Instagram account is currently private, meaning we will have to wait until 2023 for any photos and spills from the reality star herself.

Equally as exciting though is the return of Big Brother, which is due to start on ITV in March 2023. It has been over four years since the last celebrity edition of the iconic reality show last aired and the although no contestants have been announced, wouldn't it be fun to see the odd familiar face return to the house? Watch this space.