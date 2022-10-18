Married At First Sight UK 2022: who is still together?

The latest series of Married at First Sight UK has been a wild ride. We’ve seen everything from dinner party bust-ups, awkward commitment ceremonies and even a bit of wife swapping. Couples have come and gone over the course of the series, so, with the finale right around the corner, let’s remind ourselves who is actually still together.
Check out: Married At First Sight UK 2022: the couples still together
Which couples are still together from MAFS UK 2022?
Relationship status: SPLIT
Despite looking like one of the strongest couples on the show and declaring their love for each other, April and George are reportedly no longer together. Just earlier this month George was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour, after three of his ex-girlfriends came forward calling him an “emotional abuser.”
Relationship status: SPLIT
When Matt and Gemma entered the experiment a couple of weeks after the original couples, they seemed like a perfect match: both covered in tattoos and owned hair salons. However this was very quickly proven too good to be true as Matt struggled to get on board with Gemma’s sexual humour. Seeking solace in Whitney, whilst still married to Gemma, Matt and Gemma ended their marriage after his romance with Whitney came to light.
Relationship status: SPLIT
From the get go Whitney and Duka’s marriage was rocky, with Whitney accusing Duka of being fake and acting different in front of the cameras. Ouch. However when late comer Matt entered the experiment with bride Gemma, Whitney and Matt immediately hit it off, causing lots of drama within the group, resulting in Whitney’s marriage to Duka ending and Matt’s to Gemma.
Relationship status: SPLIT
Despite not getting together under the original plan of the show, Whitney and Matt hit it off despite being married to other people. After ending their original marriages, Whitney and Matt remained in the experiment as a dating couple, NOT a married couple, much to the disagreement of their fellow couples. However despite breaking off their previous marriages to be together and Matt getting a tattoo in honour of Whitney (yikes), during the reunion dinner party it came to light that the couple had split due to the long distance.
Relationship status: SPLIT
Straight after they got married, alarm bells were ringing for Jess after she found out that PJay was a stripper. Despite getting on during their honeymoon, the couple decided they were better off as friends and parted ways fairly early in the experiment.
Relationship status: SPLIT
If there was one thing we counted on this series, it was Thomas bringing the drama. When he first married Adrian his big personality became the focus of many arguments through the experiment. However the couple slowly settled down and started to get on, but Adrians lack of intimacy was a deal breaker for Thomas and the couple announced they had split at the final dinner party.
Relationship status: SPLIT
Another late arrival to the experiment, career driven Sophie and laid back Jonathan seemed like an unlikely match. However they quickly proved that opposites attract after hitting it off on their honeymoon. This didn’t last forever though, as Jonathan’s controversial (and in our opinion downright rude) views about women’s bodies caused the first of many tensions in their relationship. It was revealed at the reunion that Sophie and Jonathan hadn't seen each other for months after the experiment and have split.
Relationship status: SPLIT
Even though we all hoped that they’d become one of the power couples on the show, the home stays were the turning point in their relationship. Kwame decided not to bring Kasia to his home, leaving her feeling like she wasn’t getting a fair chance at the experiment, which resulted in them calling it quits at one of the final commitment ceremonies.
Relationship status: STILL TOGETHER
As one of the strongest couples on the show, Jenna and Zoe had a bumpy start as Zoe adjusted to Jenna’s vegan lifestyle, however this quickly overcame this and the rest of their journey has been relatively smooth. After renewing their vows on the show, the couple continue to post pictures together on social media, leading us to believe that they are still together.
Relationship status: SPLIT
First-time husband Richie married serial bride Lara, and even wrote a song for her at the start of the experiment. But Richies lack of experience became a huge turn off for Lara who was looking for a partner to take care of her, not to take care of. After a couple of bust ups the couple parted ways leaving the experiment.
Relationship status: SPLIT
If there is one couple that has made us believe in love after this entire process, it’s Chanita and Jordan. Despite having a few turbulent moments, their journey on the show was relatively plain sailing compared to some of the other couples we’ve seen. But viewers were shocked when Chanita entered the reunion alone and announced that they had split before saying Jordan didn't put enough effort in. It became clear that the two still have feelings for each other because when Duka made a move on Chanita, Jordan quickly jumped in. So maybe all hope is not lost?
The highly anticipated Married At First Sight UK final and reunion will air on Tuesday, October 18 on E4 which will give us all the juicy details about where the couples are now. It's safe to say that we'll definitely be tuning in.