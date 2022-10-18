Married At First Sight UK 2022: who is still together?

CREDIT: Channel 4

Relationship status: SPLIT

If there is one couple that has made us believe in love after this entire process, it’s Chanita and Jordan. Despite having a few turbulent moments, their journey on the show was relatively plain sailing compared to some of the other couples we’ve seen. But viewers were shocked when Chanita entered the reunion alone and announced that they had split before saying Jordan didn't put enough effort in. It became clear that the two still have feelings for each other because when Duka made a move on Chanita, Jordan quickly jumped in. So maybe all hope is not lost?