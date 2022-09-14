Married At First Sight UK’s Jess Potter was on ANOTHER dating show

Married At First Sight UK has got us absolutely hooked at the moment as the trials and tribulations of eight couples who met for the first time when they walked down the aisle play out on our screens.

Among this year’s couples are dental hygienist Jess Potter and her Dreamboys stripper husband Pjay Finch, who have been having a dramatic old time of it lately.

Despite their mutual attraction and shared love of Harry Potter, Jess and Pjay hit the rocks when he revealed that he worked as a stripper and she stormed out of their wedding. Although she gave him another chance, Pjay then found himself firmly in the friend zone after their honeymoon.

Whether Jess and Pjay remain in the experiment and find love or call it quits and leave before the show ends remains to be see, but it turns out that this isn’t the first time that Jess has appeared on a dating show.

Jess was set up with Pjay Finch by the relationship experts ©E4

Jess has a reality TV past – much like her fellow bride April Banbury – after appearing on the second series of Netflix's, frankly, bizarre dating show Sexy Beasts. If you’ve never seen it before, Sexy Beasts sees its contestants don some really-rather-disturbing animal prosthetics for perhaps the strangest blind dates ever.

The premise of the show is for the singletons to really get to know each other without taking their looks into consideration in the hopes of sparking a deep and meaningful relationship. Think Love is Blind meets The Masked Singer.

During her appearance on the show, Jess disguised herself as Frankenstein for a date with New York-based chef Sullie aka The Bat (yep, he really was wearing a bat mask). Jess fended off Sullie’s two other potential suitors and was chosen for a final date where they revealed their true identities.

Jess and Sullie had an unusual first date ©Netflix

Both Jess and Sullie were happy with what they saw when they were unmasked, with Sullie telling Jess, "All right! Yeah, I made the right choice. I did." She also told him that he was her type and it seemed like romance could be on the cards.

However, things obviously didn't work out for Jess and Sullie as she's looking for love on Married At First Sight UK. The long distance between them undoubtedly played a part, with Jess residing in Cambridgeshire in the UK while Sullie lived in New York and embarked on a new career as an actor after his Sexy Beasts appearance.

Jess didn't find love on Sexy Beasts and is now appearing on Married At First Sight UK. ©Netflix

As she appears on MAFS UK, here's everything you need to know about Jess Potter...

Who is Jess Potter?

Jess Potter is a dental hygienist who rose to fame as a reality star on the current series of Married At First Sight UK.

How old is Jess Potter?

Jess is currently 31 years old.

Where is Jess Potter from?

Jess is originally from Cambridgeshire.

Are Jess and Pjay from Married At First Sight UK still together?

Jess and Pjay got off to a rocky start when she stormed out of their wedding after finding out he worked as a stripper. She returned to their wedding and they later went on a honeymoon but Jess wasn't feeling the romantic vibes and insisted she and Pjay were just friends. They decided to stay together at the first commitment ceremony, but it remains to be seen how long they will last as a couple.

Does Jess Potter have Instagram?