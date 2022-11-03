MAFS UK’s Duka Cavolli looks SO different after hair transformation

It’s fair to say that Married At First Sight UK star Duka Cavolli didn’t have the smoothest of rides on the E4 show after his wife Whitney Hughes admitted she wasn’t impressed pretty much from the moment she laid eyes on him. Although she later agreed to give things a go, their relationship didn’t work out and she ended up starting a romance with Matt Murray behind his back – forcing Duka to leave the experiment.

Duka’s now moving on with life weeks after the series came to an end and has now unveiled a totally different new look after revealing that he’s dating again following his split from Whitney.

He sported a thick beard during his time on MAFS, but Duka recently braved the shave and it’s all for a good cause.

Duka's looking VERY different these days ©Channel 4

As well as shaving off their facial hair, Duka and his co-star Jordan Emmett-Connelly are running 5km a day to raise awareness of men’s mental health and Movember.

Duka debuted his new look on Instagram and wrote, “Today marks the 1st of ‘Movember’. My first run today was more difficult than I thought, I pray I have the strength for the other back to back 29 that I have left 😂.

“But both me and @jordanemmettconnelly will smash this. It's all for a good cause. Anything to raise awareness for mental health and cancer awareness. Anything to start a conversation on the matter. If you want to support or donate. Please go into my link tree and go into my Movember page that me and Jordan have set up.”

Fans were loving seeing Duka without his facial hair, including one who wrote, "Better beardless!"

Another commented, "Looking fabulous without the beard," while a third added, "The beard hides those handsome good looks Duka!! Good luck guys."

One more said, "You look lovely without the beard."

After he showed off his new look, here's everything you need to know about Duka...

Who is Duka Cavolli?

Duka is a reality star who rose to fame on the seventh series of Married At First Sight UK in 2022. He worked as a talent acquisition coordinator prior to appearing on the show and also had a secret side hustle as a stripper for the Pleasure Boys, which came to light during his TV stint.

How old is Duka Cavolli?

Duka is currently 31 years old.

Where is Duka Cavolli from?

Duka is based in Birmingham. He and his family are originally from the former Yugoslavia and arrived in the UK when he was 10 years old to escape conflict.

What happened to Duka and Whitney on Married At First Sight UK?

Duka and Whitney were matched up by the show's relationship experts, however Whitney admitted she was left disappointed when she met Duka on their wedding day. Things went from bad to worse when they rowed on their honeymoon, with Whitney branding Duka "fake".

Duka and Whitney's relationship didn't work out ©Channel 4

Although she originally wanted to leave the experiment, Whitney decided to give Duka a second chance but it didn't work out and she hooked up with Matt Murray. Duka then left the experiment and it seems that he and Whitney are no longer in contact.

Who is Duka Cavolli's girlfriend?

Duka revealed he was dating someone new in October following rumours linking him to co-star Chanita Stephenson. Responding to the speculation his Instagram story, Duka said, "You guys need to stop! Chanita and Jordan are both good friends! I’m a taken man and it’s not any of the cast members!"

He later opened up about his mystery girlfriend while live on Instagram with Chanita, Sophie Brown and Adrian Sanderson. Duka revealed that he'd reignited a former flame and rekindled things with someone he was seeing "back during Covid."

He said, "We were seeing one another and went through ups and downs... There's a whole story behind it. The show, it made me realise what I want and what I don't want."

Does Duka Cavolli have Instagram?