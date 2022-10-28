EXCLUSIVE Married At First Sight UK’s Chanita reveals which co-star BLOCKED her and we’re shocked

The latest series of Married At First Sight UK came to end earlier this month following the explosive reunion, which saw all 20 of this year’s cast come face-to-face for one last dinner party and commitment ceremony.

The reunion was very much in keeping with the rest of the dramatic series, in which April Banbury was accused of cheating on her honeymoon, Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes hooked up behind Gemma Rose and Duka Cav’s backs and Jess Potter and Pjay Finch quit the show after failing to move out of the friend zone.

But just because the series is over, it doesn’t mean that all of the feuds, fallouts and fights have been resolved. Oh no, the drama is still continuing off-screen as Chanita Stephenson has revealed that one of her co-stars has blocked her since filming ended.

Chatting exclusively to heat, Chanita explained that she’s tried to stay friends with everyone from the show but it hasn’t been reciprocated by everyone.

She said, “When the show ended, I tried to be okay with everyone. Although I had my ups and downs with people in the experiment, I very much saw it as we all went through this experience together and they’re the only people that know what I went through.

“But I did randomly get blocked the other week by Whitney. I don’t know why because I was checking in with her and we were chatting before that!

“Randomly I went to go message her and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Access denied!’”

Chanita has remained pals with some of her co-stars - but certainly not Whitney ©Getty

Chanita admitted she had no idea why Whitney blocked her, telling us, “Honestly, I don’t know. I haven’t done anything.

“I don’t know if she’s rewatched the show and she’s thought, ‘Actually, I didn’t like when Chanita laughed at that point or pulled that face’. I just don’t know.”

