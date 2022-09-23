Married At First Sight UK star regrets signing up as she blasts ‘unacceptable’ editing

Married At First Sight UK star Gemma Rose has hit out at the “unacceptable” editing of the show following dramatic scenes with her husband Matt Murray.

Viewers will have seen that the pair have been at odds over her sexual comments, which she claims is part of her sense of humour and personality, with Matt storming out of a restaurant on their honeymoon.

Although they vowed to stay in the experiment, Gemma and Matt also clashed at the first commitment ceremony. But, after a number of rows with her husband aired on our screens, Gemma has insisted the editing of the show has made her look worse.

Taking to social media to slam the show’s producers for portraying her as a “villain”, Gemma said, “Storylines like this, the storylines they have created of me, ruins lives.

“It’s not okay. I have two children and a business. And I think if you asked any of the team who worked on Married At First Sight they would say I was one of the nicest people that worked on it. This is unacceptable.”

Gemma also suggested that her husband Matt made comments that were left out of the final edit. She said, “I think if you knew some of the things Matt said on the wedding day, which I don’t know why they haven’t been shown, maybe because they were actually worse than mine…”

She continued, “There have been villains created and things made to look worse than they are. I don’t care if I get in trouble for this, you can break out that contract [ and ] whatever else.

“ [ It’s ] absolutely unacceptable the way you have created these storylines and ruined people’s lives.”

Gemma later took part in an Instagram Q&A with her followers and admitted that she regrets ever signing up to the experiment. She bluntly replied, "Yes" when one fan asked, "Do you regret going on MAFS UK?" When another asked what advice she had for future applicants, Gemma simply added, "DON'T."

Another asked, "If you could change one thing about the process what would it be?", to which she answered, "Never applying. Never telling them what I didn't want. Never trusting they actually wanted an authentic match."

Gemma's comments came after her husband Matt also slammed the editing of the show. He told his Instagram followers, "I've not been watching the episodes. I don't really need to, I was there and I also get enough feedback from you guys - which I appreciate, by the way. I do. Obviously, starting this process, I didn't want anyone to get hurt. There was no intention for anybody to end up upset. It's just not me as a person.

"I do think that the edits are adding longer pauses to things and making things seem very very dramatic, but that's TV. It's a TV show at the end of the day, guys. It is there for your entertainment."

Who is Gemma Rose?

Gemma is a reality star who rose to fame on the seventh series of Married At First Sight UK in 2022. She was introduced as a late entrant in one of two "intruder" couples and married Matt Murray after meeting him for the first time just before they walked down the aisle.

How old is Gemma from Married At First Sight UK?

Gemma is currently 30 years old.

When is Gemma Rose from?

Gemma is from Devon.

What is Gemma from Married At First Sight UK's job outside of the show?

Gemma is a hairdresser and runs her own salon, Gem Rose Hair, in Newton Abbott, Devon.

Does Gemma from Married At First Sight UK have children?

Gemma has two sons, Ozzy, 11, and Cash, four, from a previous relationship. She regularly gives her followers a glimpse into their family life on social media.

Are Gemma and Matt from Married At First Sight UK still together?

Although the fate of Gemma and Matt's relationship won't be confirmed until later in the series, Gemma has been dropping major hints that they're no longer together on Instagram amid rumours that he cheats on her with their co-star, Whitney Hughes.

