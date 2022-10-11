MAFS’ Gemma: ‘Matt’s not in love with Whitney’

by heat staff |

Her time on Married At First Sight UK came to a dramatic end when her rocky marriage to Matt Jameson broke down after he admitted his feelings for Whitney Hughes. Thankfully, now that Gemma Rose, 30, has had time to process the past year of her life, she’s doing better than ever – with the help of her BFF, co-star Thomas Hartley, of course…

How have you been since leaving the show?

I was in a pretty bad way when I got back, so I took a couple of weeks off to adjust. It was so nice to see my sons [ Ozzy, 11, and Cash, four ] and get back into our old routine. Thomas has been so incredibly supportive and has really helped me process a lot of what happened on the show – he’s still one of my closest friends.

©E4

Do you think it was fair that Matt got to re-enter the experiment with Whitney?

Not at all. I don’t think he signed up to Married At First Sight because he wanted to find the love of his life like I did, he just wants to be famous. In his speech on our wedding day, he even said that he doesn’t believe in marriage. Once we had decided that we were both going to leave the experiment, he came up to me and said that we should strategise and work together to stay on the show. I really hope he’s as into Whitney as he claims to be, but I just can’t trust him. I’ve had girls message me since the show alleging that his claims of celibacy are false because they claim they met up with him weeks before our wedding.

Jonathan has definitely grown up in a world where everyone agrees with what he says, and I think that he was surprised when we called him out for what he was saying. His comment about not liking women with “horse legs” wasn’t even the worst thing he said. Watching the show back now, the editing has been a lot more forgiving to the men in this series than the women. I think a lot of the men were misogynists.

matt let his wife for whitney ©E4

Really?

Yes! Matt, for example. In reality, his sense of humour was just as dirty as mine and he made some similar smutty comments back at me. I think Matt just needed an excuse as to why he didn’t fancy me, and he settled for my sense of humour. I’m not angry that he wasn’t attracted to me, I’m angry about the way he went about it all.

Did the process teach you what you want from a relationship?

I’ve learnt that I don’t need to rush into things, that I can take time to make sure that it’s working for me. I’m my own woman and I can take care of myself.

Speaking of being your own woman, you recently joined OnlyFans. How’s that going?

The money I’ve made from it is genuinely life-changing. I’ve now got the power to take my children anywhere in the world, I can afford to move into a nicer house, I can pay my employees at my hair salon more – it’s been incredible. It’s mad that I used to do it for free on Tinder!