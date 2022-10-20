MAFS UK’s Matt Murray new romance revealed – and you’ve seen her before

With the reunion only just behind us, Married At First Sight UK's Matt Murray isn't hanging about when it comes to finding a new girlfriend. We were left with a glimmer of hope that Whitney and Matt might get back together after it was announced that they had split at the reunion, however that seems well and truly out the window now.

Whilst Matt may have moved on from Whitney, he hasn't moved on from Married At First Sight completely as he is said to be dating Marilyse Corrigan from the 2021 series.

The couple have apparently wasted no time progressing their relationship as they apparently jetted off on holiday together.

Marilyse took to Instagram posing in a baggy cream jumper with the caption “holiday time,” whilst Matt shared a photo of a plane getting ready to take off. Coincidence? We don't think so.

A source told The Sun, "He's been growing close to Marilyse from last year's series after meeting on social media. Initially they were just friends - Marilyse was keen to offer support to Matt as the show aired and he started getting a lot of backlash.

“They've been meeting up for secret dates - even though Matt was supposed to be keeping up appearances that he was still in a relationship with Whitney until the end of the series aired."

Matt entered the experiment with bride Gemma as one of two "intruder" couples midway through the experiment.

They were 100% each other's type on paper at first, but cracks soon began to show when Matt admitted that Gemma's smutty sense of humour and sexual remarks were beginning to make him feel uncomfortable.

Following their on-screen arguments, Matt took to social media to speak out for the first time and it seems he's not happy with the way the show has been edited.

Addressing the drama, he said, "I've not been watching the episodes. I don't really need to, I was there and I also get enough feedback from you guys - which I appreciate, by the way. I do. Obviously, starting this process, I didn't want anyone to get hurt. There was no intention for anybody to end up upset. It's just not me as a person.

"I do think that the edits are adding longer pauses to things and making things seem very very dramatic, but that's TV. It's a TV show at the end of the day, guys. It is there for your entertainment."

Matt continued, "I spent a lot of time inside that experiment constantly feeling the need to defend myself, defend my decisions, to validate them in front of complete strangers and I'm just going to let the episodes play out. However the edit is is however the edit is.

"I was there. I know my truth and I know who I am. I'm not claiming to be a perfect person. Nobody's perfect, everybody's got their own downfalls, everybody's got their own flaws, their own insecurities. Just take everything with a pinch of salt."

Elsewhere on his Instagram, Matt gave fans a glimpse at what he looked like pre-fame and let's just say, he's not always been the tattooed Adonis he is today. Earlier this year, the reality star, barber and calisthenics athlete shared a throwback snap of him with less tattoos (and a lip ring) alongside a recent picture of his newly-jacked body.

What a transformation, eh?

Who is Matt Murray?

Matt is a reality star who rose to fame on the seventh series of Married At First Sight UK in September 2022 when he joined the show as an "intruder" groom midway through the experiment.

How old is Matt from Married At First Sight UK?

Matt is 32 years old.

Where is Matt Murray from?

Matt is from Huddersfield.

What is Matt from Married At First Sight UK's job outside of the show?

Outside of MAFS UK, Matt works as a barber and also trains as a calisthenics athlete. No, we had no clue either, but according to Google, calisthenics is a form of strength training using your own body weight.

Are Matt and Gemma from Married At First Sight UK still together?

It was love (or at least lust) at first sight for Matt and Gemma when they walked down the aisle on their wedding day, but their relationship soon soured when he found it hard to deal with her sexual comments on their honeymoon. At the couple's first commitment ceremony, Matt accused Gemma of touching herself inappropriately at a restaurant - although she insisted it was just her "sense of humour".

After initially trying to put their difference aside and progress their relationship, Matt continued to be turned off by Gemma's sense of humour and instead started bonding with Whitney.

The rest of the couples then found out that Whitney and Matt were getting to know each other, whilst married to their original partner, which resulted in a rather dramatic dinner party that saw Gemma storm off. Both Whitney and Matt then broke off their marriages with their original partners and started pursuing a relationship together.

After much debate, Matt and Whitney were told that they could remain in the experiment, however only as a dating couple. They declared their love, with Matt getting a tattoo dedicated to Whitney, however when the reunion came around it turns out they had split due to long distance.

Does Matt from Married At First Sight have Instagram?

He does, you can follow Matt on Instagram at @matt _ b _ murray.