Married At First Sight UK 2021: who is still together?

A new series of Married At First Sight UK has just begun, but – if we’re honest – we’re only just getting over all the drama from last series.
From Nikita Jasmine being axed after breaking code of conduct to those rumours Jordon Mundell had a secret girlfriend and Ant Poole’s sensational return with Alexis Economou, there were so many moments that had us glued to the edge of our seats.
But, a year on, are any of the MAFS UK 2021 couples still together? And what happened to those who weren’t able to find true love on the show? Allow us to reveal all…
Married At First Sight UK 2021 couples still together
Relationship status: SPLIT 💔
Bob and Megan failed to connect after being paired up by the relationship experts and were rocked when it was revealed that Megan had secretly kissed Jordon behind Bob's back at the first dinner party. "I felt utterly embarrassed, degraded, felt like I wasn’t wanted. She’s been disloyal in a marriage," Bob said at the time. Although he and Megan tried to make things work, they left the experiment after a string of arguments and split during the third and final commitment ceremony.
The pair still seem to be friends as they were pictured on a night out in Manchester earlier this year. Megan has since moved on with her new boyfriend Marc Newton, who she met in the gym shortly after appearing on the show. Megan and Marc live together but usually keep their relationship out of the public eye and away from social media. Bob revealed he was seeing someone new last year, however it seems their romance has since fizzled out and he's now back on the market.
Relationship status: SPLIT 💔
Ant and Nikita struggled to find common ground from the moment they met and their romance was cut short when Nikita was sensationally axed from the show after breaching code of conduct when she kicked off at the first dinner party. That also meant that Ant had to leave the experiment, although he later returned to the show - more on that later...
There's still no love lost between the pair and, earlier this year, Nikita slammed Ant as an "idiot". She told heat, "He was absolutely boring. If he was the last man on the planet, I would see him or marry him again. He is the polar opposite to what I was going for." Despite appearing on Celebs Go Dating, she's still single. Ant also appears to be single at the moment and is instead focusing on his newfound career as a model.
Relationship status: TOGETHER ❤️
Daniel and Matt were Married At First Sight UK's first gay couple and although they struggled with deciding where to live when the experiment ended, they had a relatively smooth ride compared to most of the couples on the show and have gone on to be a true success story.
Matt was reluctant to move to Daniel's native Northern Ireland straight away but has since made the move, with the pair living with Daniel's family until they find a home of their own. "It's very exciting. Northern Ireland is the most beautiful place I've ever been to," Matt told OK! magazine.
Relationship status: SPLIT 💔
Things started off well for Josh and Amy but it wasn't long before cracks started to show as they both wanted different things out of their relationship. Although they decided to stay together at the final commitment ceremony, Josh and Amy parted ways after the experiment ended and she accused him of "checking out" of the relationship. She said, "Something happened and that was it. 10 days isn't a lot, and I'm sorry if you can lose your feelings in 10 days, then were they even f--king real?”
Amy went public with new boyfriend Leon McKenzie earlier this year after meeting on a dating app, although they've since split. Josh hasn't had a public relationship since splitting from Amy and he appears to be single at the moment too.
Relationship status: SPLIT 💔
Although viewers branded Franky "controlling", he and Marilyse remained a couple throughout the whole experiment and even attended the reunion together after deciding to stay together at the final commitment ceremony. However, the pair decided to call time on their relationship just a few weeks later.
Marilyse has since been linked to co-star Luke Dawson, although neither have confirmed or denied the rumours. Franky now lives back in Dubai and appears to be single, although he and Marilyse are still close friends.
Relationship status: SPLIT 💔
Jordon and Alexis decided to split at the second commitment ceremony after a series of rows. It was later rumoured that Jordon, who also kissed Megan behind Alexis' back, had been in a secret relationship the whole time and had gone back to his ex immediately after leaving the experiment - something he denies.
From the looks of his Instagram profile, Jordon is living his best single life. His wife Alexis later returned to the experiment in a new couple with Ant, which leads us on to...
Relationship status: SPLIT 💔
Ant and Alexis recoupled with each other (to borrow a phrase from Love Island) when their original relationships with Nikita and Jordon failed to work out. Although things started off well, they decided to go their separate ways after the third dinner party as Ant admitted that he didn't fancy Alexis and their connection was more friendly than flirty.
These days, both Ant and Alexis seem to be focused on their modelling careers and it's thought they're both single - although Alexis was previously linked to fellow Married At First Sight star Ben Jardine.
Relationship status: TOGETHER ❤️
Adam and Tayah are MAFS UK 2021's second success story, alongside Daniel and Matt. Things moved quickly for the couple on the show, with both Adam and Tayah dropping L-bombs on their honeymoon, and their relationship certainly didn't slow down when the experiment ended.
Adam and Tayah moved in together and got engaged when the show finished airing. They had planned to wed (for real, this time) later this year but put things on hold when they found out Tayah was pregnant with their first child. The couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl earlier this year.
Relationship status: SPLIT 💔
Although they got off to a rocky start, Luke and Morag decided to renew their vows at the end of the experiment. However, it was revealed that they had split in the show's reunion special. At the time, Luke told fans, "I wasn't Morag's type. That's it. Hurt like hell and didn't realise how much until I seen the adverts for it again. But you know what, I'm someone else's type right?"
Luke appears to be single in 2022, despite rumours linking him to Marilyse, while Morag also seems to be living her best single life with newfound BFF Nikita.
As the first episode of the new series aired, relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson was forced to defend the show after one viewer criticised their "track record" at matching couples and tweeted, "The ‘experts’ track record is as bad as England's male Football team attempts at winning the World cup!"
Paul was quick to hit back and replied, "Actually, we have the highest match success rate of all Married At First Sight shows around the world (5 couples are still together from the last two series, already have one baby, and a second baby is on the way). #MAFSUK."
