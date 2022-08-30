Married At First Sight UK 2021: who is still together?

Gallery Married At First Sight UK 2021 couples still together

CREDIT: E4

Relationship status: SPLIT 💔

Bob and Megan failed to connect after being paired up by the relationship experts and were rocked when it was revealed that Megan had secretly kissed Jordon behind Bob's back at the first dinner party. "I felt utterly embarrassed, degraded, felt like I wasn’t wanted. She’s been disloyal in a marriage," Bob said at the time. Although he and Megan tried to make things work, they left the experiment after a string of arguments and split during the third and final commitment ceremony.

The pair still seem to be friends as they were pictured on a night out in Manchester earlier this year. Megan has since moved on with her new boyfriend Marc Newton, who she met in the gym shortly after appearing on the show. Megan and Marc live together but usually keep their relationship out of the public eye and away from social media. Bob revealed he was seeing someone new last year, however it seems their romance has since fizzled out and he's now back on the market.