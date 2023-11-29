Love Island’s Nathan Massey: his age, Instagram and relationship with Cara de la Hoyde

Before Love Island was a holiday retreat for influencers looking for their next fashion collaboration it was a place where regular mortals ventured to hunt down the love of their life.

One such person who did just that is Love Island 2016 OG, Nathan Massey; this was back when the cast would smoke 24/7 and have sex on top of the sheets.

Nathan won love island 2016 ©(Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for KIDZ BOP)

Nathan was an Islander on Love Island back in 2016, which is the second season of the revamped romance reality show FYI; people often forget that Jess Hayes and Max Morley won the £50k during Love Island 2015 so we like to remind them every now and then.

Nathan was joined by the likes of Kady McDermott, Terry Walsh and Tina Stinnes during his time in the villa and ended up winning alongside parter, Cara De La Hoyde.

But it's been seven years since the Essex lad won the money and the lady, so what the hell has he been up to since then?

cara and Nathan ©channel 4

Who is Nathan Massey?

The carpenter turned reality TV star won the second season of Love Island.

How old is Nathan Massey?

Born 27 June 1992, Nathan is 31 years old.

Nathan ©getty

Where is Nathan Massey from?

He is an Essex lad.

When was Nathan Massey on Love Island?

ICYMI from the other thirty times we have mentioned it in this article, Nathan was on series two of Love Island in 2016.

He was one of the original Islanders from the season, joining the villa on day one where he coupled up with Cara. The duo stayed together for the entirety of the series, never once straying from each other and ended up being crowned the winners on day 45.

cara and nathan in the villa ©itv

Is Nathan Massey with Cara de la Hoyde?

Yup, the duo are still going strong and we love to see it.

What does Nathan Massey do?

Before taking part in Love Island, Nathan was a carpenter but since leaving the villa has dabbled in a few different job roles. He starred on TOWIE in 2018 and took part in a charity boxing match where he fought Eastenders actor, Jake Wood.

Nathan is also an ambassador of golfing brand Callaway Golf and TravisMathew.

Is Nathan Massey married?

He sure is. Nathan and Cara tied the knot back in 2019.

Does Nathan Massey have children?

He has two children with Cara; Fred and Delilah.

cara, nathan, fred and Delilah ©getty

Is Nathan Massey going on Love Island All Stars?

We bloody hope not, as he is supposed to be loved up with Cara.

Is Nathan Massey friends with Tommy Mallet?

Nathan is besties with the former TOWIE star and even asked Tommy to be godfather to his son, Freddie.

Was Nathan Massey on TOWIE?

Nathan and Cara appeared on a few episodes of the reality show in 2018.

Nathan and cara with their son ©Getty (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

Does Nathan Massey have Instagram?

