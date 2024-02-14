Love Island EXCLUSIVE: Joe Garratt calls out ‘snakey’ Tom Clare

If there’s one Love Island star we feel sorry for right now, it’s Joe Garratt. The Love Island 2019 fitlord strutted into the villa with twins Jess and Eve Gale on his arm ready to crack on with the girls but his second stint in the villa barely got started before he was unceremoniously dumped by the rest of the Islanders.

It’s fair to say that Joe was less than impressed after being sent packing – alongside Joanna Chimonides – just three days after he arrived and we don’t blame him, tbh. A week later, he’s still not happy about the whole saga and he’s got the hump with one Islander in particular.

Turns out Joe is fuming with none other than Tom Clare as the hunky footballer voted for him to leave the villa even though they’re actually friends IRL.

Joe called out Tom on the latest episode of our podcast, heat’s Under the Duvet, as he vented his frustrations to host Harriet Rose.

He explained, “I’m literally looking at the fire pit and I’m good friends with a lot of people there. A lot of people. I’m not as close with Josh [Ritchie] and Sophie [Piper], no, but the rest of the three couples I’m very cool with all of them and always have been.

“Especially with Tom, that was the biggest heartbreak for me.”

Joe continued, “I’ve known Tom in the outside world now for about a year. I knew Casey [O’Gorman] before he went on the show, so me and Tom became close. I’ve been there for him through his breakup [with Samie Elishi] and I’ve been a pretty solid friend to him, the same way I was in the villa.”

The sandwich shop owner turned reality star went on to say that he coupled up with Arabella Chi instead of Molly Smith, who is in a couple with Tom, as he didn’t want to break bro code.

“[Tom] went, ‘Man, I really thought you was going to pick Molly’. I said, ‘I wouldn’t do that to you, bruv. I love you’ and he literally done me over,” Joe said.

“When I see him vote for me, he just agreed with Josh. I thought, ‘What a cop out. I’ve been a good friend to you.’”

“I thought that’s so bad, man. Proper snakey”.

