Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie; his age, dating history and Instagram

Oh, those Love Island producers are causing chaos this season and let's not pretend we don't all absolutely bloody love it.

The All Stars series started with a bang; exes being thrown together by the public vote, one contestant quitting on day three, two bombshells who are former lovers and a snog already taking place on the villa terrace. Chris Taylor and his Quaver charm is apparently unstoppable in 2024.

Chris and Molly ©itv

But in the sneak peek for tonight's episode (Thursday 18 January) a new arrival is set to shake things up and we are all kinds of pumped.

Joshua Ritchie, who was an OG Islander from season one will be joining the current All Stars and has revealed he's ready to break up a couple if he needs to.

Of course he is.

Joshua Ritchie is taking part in all stars ©itv

How old is Joshua Ritchie?

Born born 21 May 1994, Joshua is now 29 years old. He was just 21 years old during his first stint in the villa.

Where is Joshua Ritchie from?

Bolton of course, can you not tell by the thick northern accent?

Joshua Ritchie ©getty

What series was Joshua Ritchie on Love Island?

Joshua was on series one of the dating show alongside two other All Stars; Luis Morrison and Hannah Elizabeth.

He came in third place alongside Lauren Richardson, the duo never dated and left the show in a friendship couple.

What does Joshua Ritchie do for a living?

Joshua is joiner but has also dabbled in the world of OnlyFans. He chatted to Olivia Attwood on her documentary Getting Filthy Rich about his experience on the x-rated platform.

He also took part in Ex on the Beach, Celebs Go Dating TWICE and Celeb Ex in the City.

Who is Joshua Ritchie dating?

Well, we hope he's single seeing as he has JUST returned to villa on the 'look for love', obvs.

What happened between Joshua Ritchie and Charlotte Crosby?

Joshua dated the Geordie Shore icon from 2018 until 2019. They even presented two episodes of Just The Tattoo Of Us together and were also contestants on Celebrity Coach Trip where they came in second place.

Joshua dated Charlotte ©getty

What happened between Joshua Ritchie and Georgia Harrison?

Well, for starters does anybody remember when they pretended they were having a baby together? Obsessed.

The duo dated in 2022 and now Josh will be coming face to face with ex Georgia Harrison when he returns to the villa. We do have to wonder if Love Island is the new Ex on the Beach, Josh and Georgia they will be the THIRD set of exes who have been reunited in the villa.

Georgia has already hinted that there is a chance her and Josh could rekindle their romance and with that in mind, can we all take a moment for Anton Danyluk? Just last night he and Georgia decided that there may well be a spark between them, but if Joshua is able to turn Georgia's head, it looks as though the Scotsman is set to be pied ONCE AGAIN. It really is Love Island 2019 2.0.

Does Joshua Ritchie have Instagram?

He sure does, it's @joshuaritchie1.