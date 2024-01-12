Love Island exes ‘revealed’ as All Stars bombshells and AWKWARD

Now that the first twelve Love Island stars heading back into the villa for Love Island: All Stars have been confirmed, fans are desperate to know which former contestants will be shaking things up as bombshells.

Names like Olivia Hawkins, Tom Clare and Sophie Piper have all been suggested as potential bombshells, although we’ll have to wait until the series starts on Monday 15 December to find out who the first late entrants will be.

But now, it’s been claimed two more former Islanders have been lined up as bombshells and they just so happen to be exes… awkward.

12 former Islanders are returning for Love Island All Stars ©ITV Pictures

Molly Smith and Callum Jones met on Love Island 2020 when she arrived as a bombshell in Casa Amor and their coupling sparked Shaughna Phillips’ iconic ‘congrats… hun’ catchphrase.

The pair dated for three years, moving in together and getting two dogs, but they shocked us all when they split last year.

Fast forward to the present day and they’re apparently set to reunite in the All Stars villa four years after they first locked eyes on each other.

Molly and Callum dated for three years ©Neil Mockford/GC Images

“It’ll be a shock for both of them when they come face to face in the villa - they only recently split and it was heartbreaking,” a source told The Sun.

“They were both so sad after the break up - there’s no animosity so it’s on the cards they could fall back in love in the villa.”

Molly and Callum aren’t the only former couple set to reunite on All Stars as Love Island 2021’s Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish are both entering the villa on day one.

There’s every chance that Liberty and Jake could couple up once again as producers have given fans the chance to vote for which Islanders they want together.

Just imagine...

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 15th January on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.

