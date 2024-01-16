Love Island’s Callum Jones: his age, ex-girlfriends and what he’s been up to

Okay, here's our dichotomic dilemma (phwoar – those are some big words for a Tuesday in January) withLove Island's Callum Jones; he scorned the legendary Shaughna Phillips in the Love Island 2020 villa (he dumped Shaughna for Casa Amor bombshell Molly Smith, resulting in that iconic utterance, "Congrats, hun"), BUT four years on, we still fancy the pants off him...

Callum Jones is back in the villa ©ITV

The eternal struggle; head vs. heart vs. erm, other things.

And luckily/unfortunately for us, the infamous Mancunian scaffolder is back in the villa to cause yet more heartbreak/find love.

In case you missed it – spoilers ahead, blah blah blah – Callum sauntered into the Love Island: All Stars villa at the end of the series' debut episode as the show's first bombshell and it was a GAG. Well, it was until his ex Molly walked in as the first female bombshell on the same day and Callum was told he had to either steal a girl away from one of the OG boys or recouple with his ex. Ooft.

Molly and Callum have been reunited on Love Island: All Stars ©©ITV

It feels like 2020 again – well, before the world shut down.

Since appearing on Love Island just before lockdown, Callum has been (low-key) living his best influencer life and turning his gnashers a nuclear shade of white, but here's the full rundown of his movements over the last few years...

Who is Callum Jones?

Callum was a scaffolder from Manchester before his appearing on Love Island.

These days, he's a full time influencer, then, with an impressive 737k followers on the 'gram.

What is Callum from Love Island's age?

Callum was born 12 July 1996, making him 27 years old.

Where is Callum Jones from?

Despite his very Welsh sounding name, Callum actually lives in Manchester.

What is Callum Jones' job?

Callum ©ITV

As we've said, Callum used to work as a builder and scaffolder, but now he's an influencer and is "exclusively signed" to All Star Entertainment, according to his IG bio.

Are Callum and Molly still together?

Erm, no, hence why the Love Island villa is awkward af right now.

They split in September 2023 after over three years of dating.

Why did Callum and Molly split up?

"They're trying to stay friends - they were together for over three years - but it's difficult. I think in the end, Molly wanted to get engaged and that didn't happen.

"Everyone was really surprised when they split as they were perfectly matched. He's now moved out of the home they shared and they've split custody of their two dogs."

During a recent Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Molly whether she was enjoying single life, to which she replied, "Yes, I am. I feel very happy and content."

What happened with Callum and Shaugna on Love Island?

Callum and Shaughna couple up on day one on the first winter Love Isalnd and, honestly, we were ready to buy a hat on day 3. Ignoring four days with Eve Gale, Callum and Shaughna were together up until the Casa Amor recoupling on day 26, when Callum awkwardly returned to the villa with Molly on his arm.

The rest is meme history.

According to Shaughna, however, her and Callum are friends now and have put the past behind them.

What is Callum Jones' Instagram?

As you can imagine, there are A LOT of Callum Jones-es on Instagram but our Callum is at @_Callum_Jones.