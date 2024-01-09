Love Island’s Chris Taylor: his age, Maura Higgins relationship and what he’s doing now

How many former Love Island stars can say that they have starred in a Hollywood movie alongside Margot Robbie?

The answer is one, and that one person is, of course, Love Island 2019 contestant Chris Taylor.

Since he took part in the show many moons ago Chris has gone on to have quite the celeb-filled lifestyle, but now the bombshell is set to return to our screens for Love Island: All Stars.

Chatting about his return to the dating show Chris confessed, "I am going to try very hard to not get pied as many times as I did last time."

Although he was popular among viewers, Chris struggled when it came to making a connection in the villa, he went on to say, "I managed to get pied six times in 15 days, which has got to be a world record."

Bless you, Chris.

love island all stars cast ©itv

Who is Chris Taylor?

Chris was an Islander on the 2019 series, the same year that made household names of the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Amber Gill and Ovie Soko.

Before he went on the show, he was a business development manager for a start-up company but since he left the villa he has dabbled in acting, TikTok, presenting and of course, influencing.

He will be joining other former Islanders including Love Island 2021 fan fave Liberty Poole and season ten king of mess, Mitch Taylor in the All Star spin-off.

How old is Chris Taylor?

Chris was born on the 31 July 1990, making him currently 33 years old.

©(Photo by HGL/Getty Images)

Where is Chris Taylor from?

Chris hails from Leicester in England, but currently lives in Essex.

What happened between Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins?

Chris missed out on a place in the final with Harley Brash, and after arriving back on UK soil the couple went official for a few weeks. Meanwhile, former ring girl Maura Higgins finished in fourth place with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard.

Maura and Curtis split in March 2020, and months later, after a LOT of speculation and subsequent denials from both parties, Chris and Maura finally went official.

After Chris and Maura FINALLY dropped their “we’re just good friends” charade, Curtis said, “I feel betrayed by them both — two people I was very close to.

"When I saw the pictures, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel hurt. I was upset. [I thought] How long has this truly been going on for?"

Awks.

Sadly, though, their relationship just wasn't meant to be and Chris and Maura revealed they'd split in May 2021.

Chris, maura and curtis ©getty

What did Chris Taylor say about Maura Higgins and Joey Essex?

After Maura and Chris split she was snapped kissing Joey Essex at the Pride of Britain Awards, Chris shared a lengthy post on Instagram thanking fans for their support

Maura and TOWIE legend Joey were caught on camera smooching at the event before leaving together in a taxi and while Chris' post didn't directly address his ex, he thanked fans for having his back ever since he rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show three years prior.

Alongside a fetching photo of himself in a towel, Chris told his followers, "I’m not one to write serious/soppy shiz on the internet, but it’s probs fairly overdue. I wanna thank anyone that’s ever watched, liked, commented on, shared, saved or rewatched, one of my videos over the last 3 years, even if you’ve just left it playing by accident whilst you was wiping your bum. It honestly means a lot that you’d take the time out of your day to do that.

"It’s down to you lot that I have a new life since the show, and don’t have to tell CEO’s bear faced lies all day and pretend to be someone I’m not anymore (I used to work in sales). I don’t think I’ve ever done a post thanking everyone, so this is to you. Your continued support is appreciated beyond belief and it’s actually changed my life (that and spending 15 days on TV getting pied most days - still not over it)."

After what he called "the busiest six weeks of my life", Chris said he was feeling extremely grateful and wanted to tell his fans how much they mean to him. Aww, we love you too, Chris.

He added, "I love you all unconditionally (unless you’re mean to squirrels or animals of any kind). Content is coming very soon. Peace out you set of absolute weapons."

Why did Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins split?

Chris announced he'd split from Maura in a candid statement on Instagram. He wrote, "Hey guys. After some very heartfelt conversations over the past few days, myself and Maura have decided to part ways.

"We are both still on very good terms and this was a mutual decision where nobody had done anything wrong. We will remain friends, as we have been since day 1 and I will always be in Maura's corner and have her back."

Maura echoed Chris' sentiment in her own statement as she admitted they were better as friends.

"It breaks my heart to even type this, but I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship," she wrote.

Chris and Maura are no longer together ©Instagram

“There is no wrongdoing on either side… we still love, care and respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.

"There is no regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends. Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or creates false stories, this is the truth."

Is Chris Taylor in Destiny’s Chaldish?

He may not have found love in the villa but Chris made friends for life in Michael Griffiths, Danny Williams and Jordan Hames, who collectively make up Destiny’s Chaldish – a play on girlband Destiny’s Child, natch.

They may not be globally renowned for their incredible vocals (yet) but the crew have certainly earned a lot of fans with their hilarious Instagram reels and TikToks – remember when Danny Williams broke his foot dancing in heels? Classic.

Does Chris Taylor have Instagram?

Ofc, you can follow him at @christophertaylorofficial.