Love Island’s Hannah Elizabeth: her age, iconic Jon Clark engagement and what she’s doing now

The Love Island spin-off to top all other Love Island spin-offs will be here in t-minus seven days and honestly we don't think we are ready for the dramz.

ITV has JUST revealed the cast for Love Island: All Stars and it is JUICY. But did we expect anything less?

Another person who is returning to the dating show is season one Islander, Hannah Elizabeth.

Hannah is going back into the LI villa ©itv

The Liverpudlian was an OG on the show back in 2015 and was part of the show's first and only on-telly proposal – a truly iconic moment.

Sadly, her romance with Essex lad and TOWIE star Jon Clark wasn't to be, but not to worry, as the Playboy bunny is hopeful about her second trip to Love Island...

She told producers, "It’s a great place to find love because it takes you out of your comfort zone. I'm looking forward to meeting people that I might not necessarily meet day to day."

Hannah Elizabeth © (Photo by Mark Robert Milan/GC Images)

How old is Hannah Elizabeth?

She is 33 years old.

Where is Hannah Elizabeth from?

She is a Liverpool girlie with the accent to match.

Hannah with Gabby and Cara and Holly ©LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Gabby Allen, Hannah Elizabeth, Cara Delahoyde and Holly Hagan attend Love Island Launch night with boohoo.com at the Shankly Hotel on June 03, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Boohoo)

When was Hannah Elizabeth on Love Island?

She was on the first season of the reboot back in 2015. Hannah went down in Love Island history when she was PROPOSED TO by her villa beau Jon Clark during a wedding-themed challenge. Even more memorable was that she said YES.

"Yeah babe, of course I would," she gushed.

"Of course I would. Oh my God. Oh my God. You're the best man I've ever met in my entire life. I f***ing love you to pieces. Yes, I'll be your wife."

Honestly, wild. Love Island 2023 could never.

What happened between Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark?

Despite rumours that Hannah and Jon were a couple before going on the show, he was still hopeful they might come out on top.

Speaking in the beach hut at the time, he said, "For us to win Love Island as a couple would just finish off the fairytale story that we’ve started. We met each other the first day, we’ve come on leaps and bounds, we’ve got to know each others’ sh*t bits, ugly bits, bad bits, great bits, lovely bits, sexy bits…you’ve watched us grow as a couple into where we are now."

They didn’t win FYI (that accolade went to Max Morely and Jessica Hayes), and broke up soon after; Jon went on to star on TOWIE with his brother Chris, and Hannah, well she's returning to the romance reality show this year as part of the All Stars line-up.

Jon and Hannah came ins second place ©getty

Who is Hannah Elizabeth dating?

She is a single Pringle atm, but Love Island is sure to change that.

Does Hannah Elizabeth have children?

Hannah is mum to a gorgeous baby boy called Reggie, who she welcomed in 2019 with YouTuber ex-boyfriend George Andreeti. She keeps her son’s face off social media.

Are Hannah Elizabeth and Katie Price friends?

Some things just make sense, like Hannah being pals with Katie Price; a friendship made in UK showbiz heaven.

The duo teamed up up for a very intriguing new project involving the adult site OnlyFans recently...

Katie first announced the collab on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of an OnlyFans mug with the caption, "new content coming soon". She also tagged Hannah in the cryptic post.

©@katieprice's Instagram story

She then posted a picture of her and Hannah behind the camera with the caption, "Great day filming with @hannahelizinsta."

©@katieprice's Instagram story

Hannah also posted some photos and videos of the shoot on her Insta story. In one video she said, "On set today shooting something with the one and only Pricey. It’s so exciting."

Katie went on to repost one of Hannah's videos on her story with the caption, "So loved our shoot today, true professional ❤️."

©@katieprice's Instagram story

Does Hannah Elizabeth have Instagram?

Yup, you can follow Hannah at @hannaelizinsta.

