Love Island: All Stars’ Adam Maxted looks like a totally different Islander with bleach blond hair

As much as we've loved the glittering line-up that has made up the first Love Island: All Stars, we have also been wondering why zero series 2 Islanders have sauntered into the villa – well, until Adam Maxted entered the ring (which is funny because he is a wrestler), that is.

Love Island series 2 – won by Cara Delahoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey (who are still together and married with kids) – was arguably the most wonderfully chaotic, wild and organic chapter of this ten-year ITV love story, and as such, it will always be one of our faves here at heatworld. In fact, it's a fan fave, so why it's taken four weeks for producers to serve up a single 2016 Islander, we have no idea. Nevertheless, better late than never – they were starting to run out of Love Island 2020 stars anyway.

Adam Maxted ©©ITV

Back to series 2 star, Adam Maxted...

2024 Adam is sporting a rather sexy buzzcut in lieu of his trademark gelled 2016 spikes (in addition to some facial hair), but did you know that the bombshell also had a bleach blond era in between these two hair eras?

Most brunette Isander boys go through some sort of bleach blond hair transformation during their fame journey – looking at you Joe Garrett and Adam Collard – but we have to say, Adam's M's blond hair really does transform him into a totally different Islander. If it weren't for the muscles, tattoos and tight wrestling pants, we simply wouldn't recognise him.

Phwoar.

The 31-year-old Belfast beefcake was sporting bleach blond locks towards the end of 2022/start of 2023.

After finding these pics, we're a little bit gutted he didn't keep the hair colour going an extra year so he could match with our Arabella Chi inside the Love Island: All Stars villa, but who are we kidding? These two would look good together if they were wrapped up in bin bags with just peepholes for their eyes.

Who is Adam Maxted?

Adam Maxted is a Love Island star and professional wrestler. He entered the All Stars villa on 9 February 2024 and coupled up with Arabella Chi.

Adam and Arabella ©©ITV

How old is Adam Maxted?

Adam was born 27 March 1992, which makes him 31 years old.

When was Adam Maxted on Love Island?

Adam first appeared on the show in 2016. He entered the villa on day 11 and came in fourth place alongside Katie Salmon on day 45. While in the 2016 villa he also coupled up with Olivia Bowen, Zara Holland, Liana Isadora Van Riel and Tina Stinnes.

Adam Maxted's Love Island promo shot, 2016 ©ITV

Is Adam from Love Island from Ireland?

He is from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

How tall is Adam Maxted?

Adam is 6 ft 3 in.

What does Adam Maxted do for a living?

Adam is a reality television star, personal mentor and professional wrestler. He made his wrestling debut in August 2016 – shortly after his first villa stint – and quickly rose through the ranks. He has wrestled across the UK, Ireland, France and Pakistan.

Have we eaten Snack A Jacks since Adam and Liana had that fight?

No, no we haven't.

Does Adam Maxted have Instagram?

He sure does and it's 90 percent him in his pants shots. Follow him at @adammaxted.

Does Adam Maxted have TikTok?