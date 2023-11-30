Cara de la Hoyde: the Love Island 2016 winner’s age, job and Nathan Massey relationship

If you ask us, one of the greatest Love Island love stories of all time is that of Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey way back on series two of the ITV show. Yep, it really has been over seven years since they won the show and no, we haven’t aged a day.

It was basically a match made in heaven when feisty Kent fire eater Cara and cheeky Essex boy Nathan coupled up on the first day of series two and although their journey to the final wasn’t without its ups and downs, the pair made it all the way to the end and took home the £50k grand prize.

Fast forward to the present day and Cara and Nathan are still together, proving that true love really does exist. They make our ice cold hearts melt just a little bit. If you want to know more about Cara, her relationship with Nathan, their adorable kids and if she’s still friends with her Love Island 2016 co-stars, then you’re in luck and we’ve got the all-important details.

Cara rose to fame on Love Island in 2016 ©Lia Toby/Getty Images

Who is Cara de la Hoyde?

Cara is best known for appearing on the second series of Love Island in the summer of 2016. She went on to win the show with her villa beau Nathan Massey.

How old is Cara de la Hoyde?

Cara was 26 years old when she appeared on Love Island but somehow seven years have passed, which means she’s currently 33 years old. She was born on 10 July 1990, making her a Cancerian.

Where is Cara de la Hoyde from?

She’s from Kent.

Are Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey still together?

They absolutely are, which makes us very happy. If you ever needed proof that Love Island DOES work (well, sometimes at least) then just look at Cara and Nathan who are still together over seven years after they first met on Love Island.

When did Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey get married?

Cara and Nathan tied the knot in 2019, three years after meeting on Love Island. Their lavish ceremony took place at Preston Court, near Canterbury in Kent and was attended by 120 guests. They even had X Factor 2019 finalist Scarlett Lee serenade them. The Love Island 2016 winners were actually the first couple from the show to get married. Now that’s history.

Do Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey have children?

Yep, Cara and Nathan are proud parents to five-year-old son Freddie-George and three-year-old daughter Delilah.

What is Cara de la Hoyde’s job?

Cara worked as a circus performer before finding fame, showcasing aerial hoop work and fire-eating routines all over the world as part of Cirque Le Soir. Since winning Love Island, she’s run several businesses including a children’s clothing brand.

Are Cara de la Hoyde and Olivia Bowen still friends?

Although they were besties in the villa, Cara and Olivia fell out after the show when Cara was axed from being a bridesmaid at Olivia’s 2018 wedding to Alex Bowen as their friendship became strained. Olivia later revealed that she’d struggled with “trust issues” at the time.

Olivia and Cara became best friends in the Love Island villa ©David M. Benett/Getty Images for Walkers

Thankfully their pair put the past behind them in 2020 when they realised “life is too short’ following the coronavirus pandemic. Olivia revealed they had reconciled and were back on speaking terms at the time and they follow each other on Instagram to this day, so they must still be pals.

What is Cara de la Hoyde’s Instagram?

You can follow Cara on Instagram at @cara_delahoyde.